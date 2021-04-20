Listen: Constantine Maroulis Joins Latest Episode of BREAKING THE CURTAIN Podcast

The second season of Breaking the Curtain, is back! The ladies from Break a Leg Blog and Both Sides of the Curtain are bringing you the second season of their stagey, fan-favourite podcast! "Breaking the Curtain"; a hybrid of both blog names features everything from Musical Theatre History, Interviews with Broadway and West End creatives, and, of course, stagey ramblings!

Listen to the latest Show History episode where they talk all about the five-time Tony nominated musical ROCK OF AGES in honor of the 12 anniversary with their special guest, the original Broadway Drew, Constantine Maroulis!

Since their debut episode in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released 22 unique episodes for theatre fans and artists all over the globe! Previous episodes have featured interviews with Christy Altomare, Danielle Steers, Ben Purkiss, Simon Gordon, Chilina Kennedy, Giovanni Spano and many more.