Lindsay Mendez, Jessica Vosk, and More Join NEW YORK CITY CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Ignite has announced the 15th anniversary of its annual benefit concert, New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit Arts Ignite, to take place Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City.

Conceived, produced and music directed by Drama-Desk nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel and directed by Laura Brandel, this highly-anticipated concert will feature an incredible lineup of Broadway showstoppers as they perform fresh, original renditions of all your favorite holiday classics. We invite you to come experience all of the magic for yourself and celebrate this milestone with us by purchasing your tickets here!

Now in its 15th year, the concert will feature Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Wicked), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), Ximone Rose (Into the Woods, Once On This Island), Chester Gregory (Motown: The Musical, Hairspray), Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Cry-Baby, Company), Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, Wicked), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown), Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill) Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom Of The Opera), and Shea Renee (Hadestown, Allegiance) with more guests to be announced!

Joining the ensemble is Audrey Blaze, Emma Carlile, Cydney Gleckner, Caleb Grisset, Morgan McGhee, Jackson Mizell, Elisabeth Nordeen, Mark Saunders, and Eli Thomas.

The New York City Christmas band includes Lynne Shankel (keyboards), Sean McDaniel (drums), Matt Brown and Dan Hartington (guitars), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), Maxim Mosten (violin), Laura Bontrager (cello), Colin Brigstocke (trumpet), Aaron Heick, Dave Richards, and Jeff Schiller (woodwinds).

If you're unable to join us in person, livestream tickets are available through Eventbrite. GET YOURS HERE!

All proceeds from ticket sales and album purchases will support Arts Ignite—formerly Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP)—in inspiring creative capacity, community, and courage in young people through the transformative power of arts education.

ABOUT ARTS IGNITE

Arts Ignite harnesses the power of the arts to equip youth ages 4-21 with essential life skills, unlocking their potential to grow, lead, and thrive. Serving communities locally, nationally, and internationally, our programs reach young people navigating systemic challenges such as extreme poverty, immigration, houselessness, and more.

Through workshops, residencies, and arts camps, Arts Ignite provides access to arts education in theater, dance, visual art, and creative writing—opportunities that are often inaccessible to the communities we serve. Since our founding in 2006 as ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), Arts Ignite has enriched the lives of over 36,000 young people, inspiring creativity, confidence, and a sense of belonging. Learn more at www.artsignite.org.

Comments