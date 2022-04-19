Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING Will Now Resume Performances on May 18

Due to a positive Covid case detected within the company, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's production of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, which was slated to resume performances on Monday, April 18 after a brief hiatus and run through Sunday, April 24, will now resume performances on Wednesday, May 18 and run 7 performances only through Sunday, May 22 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 W. 65th Street).

AT THE WEDDING features Jorge Donoso, Rebecca S'manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, Han Van Sciver, and Mary Wiseman. The production has sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and original music and sound design by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy AT THE WEDDING follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

LCT3 is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and bringing new audiences to Lincoln Center Theater. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

AT THE WEDDING will be performed Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 20 at 7pm, and Saturday, May 21 and Sunday May 22 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets, priced at $30, are available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office, on-line at Telecharge.com, or by visiting www.lct3.org.