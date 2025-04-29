Lincoln Center Theater Launches Online Ticket Lottery for Ruby Jubilee Gala

A limited number of $40 to the Gala performance will be sold to the winners of the lottery.
Lincoln Center Theater is launching an online ticket lottery for its upcoming Ruby Jubilee Gala on Monday, May 19 at 6:30pm. The online ticket lottery is currently open. A limited number of $40 (inclusive of fees) to the Gala performance will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online () through Tuesday, May 6 at 11:59am, and winners will be chosen at random on Wednesday, May 7, Thursday, May 8, and Friday, May 9.
This exclusive one night only event will feature songs from LCT productions spanning four decades, performed by beloved Broadway stars including Roger Bart, Stephanie J. Block, Christian Borle, Jason Robert Brown, Victoria Clark, Jordan Donica, Katie Finneran, Stephen Flaherty, Nikki M. James, Marc Kudisch, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Mary Beth Peil, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tally Sessions, Ted Sperling, Mary Testa, Tracie Thoms, Leslie Uggams, Brandon Uranowitz, and Betsy Wolfe. The evening will be directed by Jason Danieley.
The celebratory event will take place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater, under the musical direction of Adam Rothenberg. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and is the culmination of LCT’s 40th Anniversary Season Celebration.
Videos