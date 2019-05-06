Lincoln Center Honored Four Families At 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) marked the anniversary of the center's groundbreaking with the 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala on Sunday, May 5 hosted by Neil Patrick Harris with performances by Joshua Bell; Harry Connick, Jr.; Larisa Martinez; Erin Morley; Jessie Mueller; conductor Luke Frazier with Juilliard students; Sugartone Brass Band; Young People's Chorus of New York City and award presentations by Chelsea Clinton, Misty Copeland, Justin Peck, Tiler Peck, and Damian Woetzel.

The event honored four families who have had a transformative influence on Lincoln Center: the Audrey and Martin Gruss Family, the Rockefeller Family, the Daisy and Paul Soros Family, and the Laurie M. Tisch Family.

The 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala began with cocktails at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner on the Mercedes T. Bass Grand Tier of The Metropolitan Opera House. The evening included performances by world-class artists from many of the disciplines represented on campus and concluded with dessert and dancing. The program celebrated Lincoln Center's legacy with a video highlighting the artistic excellence of the past six decades.

As Lincoln Center renews its commitment to supporting a thriving campus for the next generation, funds raised will help benefit the organization's artistic and educational activities which reach millions every year on campus and beyond.





