Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Presents A NIGHT OF COUNTRY UNDER CITY LIGHTS

Apr. 23, 2019  

Honoree and three-time GRAMMY© Award winner Jennifer Nettles; Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Media and Entertainment Council members, event co-chairs, and speakers Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group, and Bill Koenigsberg, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Founder of Horizon Media

What: The Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Media and Entertainment Council welcomes country music to Alice Tully Hall honoring three-time GRAMMY© Award-winning musician and actress Jennifer Nettles with the Fund's Artist Impact Award for her entertainment career and commitment to philanthropy, focused on work with the 4-H organization and the Human Rights Campaign. Attendees will enjoy an intimate concert by Ms. Nettles and a post-performance celebration in the lobbies of Alice Tully Hall.

General Admission tickets begin at $75 and may be purchased at LincolnCenter.org.

Funds raised support Lincoln Center's constituent arts organizations. The unrestricted nature of these funds permits the organizations to use them across a broad range of activities to help achieve their missions, including engaging in educational programming, presenting new productions, and mounting performances throughout New York City's five boroughs and schools.

Friday, May 31 at 8:30 pm

Adrienne Arsht Stage | Starr Theater
Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center
Broadway at 65th Street



