Lilli Cooper, Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham and More Announced for Additional Ars Nova Online Events

Ars Nova has announced additional events in April and May for Ars Nova Supra. This premier streaming platform showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Highlights include a night of original music with composer and performer Ellen Winter on April 23; Showgasm, Ars Nova's monthly variety-show-meets-party, with guest host George Civeris on April 29; and a special concert performance of Sky Pony's indomitable rock fairy tale, The (virtual) Wildness, on May 26.

Tickets for Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5-10 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

EVENT DETAILS

April 23 at 7 PM ET

Ellen Winter wants to hug you but she can't so how about she sings you some songs instead

Composed, Performed & Co-Produced by Ellen Winter

Directed & Co-Produced by Machel Ross

Set Design by Simon Ban

Music Produced by Ellen Winter, Chris Littler & Charles Wanless

$10 | 45 minutes

Join Ellen in her LED-filled closet (and various other corners of her apartment) for a night of original music and quality time. Featuring tunes from her latest album, Every Feeling I've Ever Felt, you'll get the virtual-musical-hug you didn't know you needed and feel all the feels right along with her.

April 29 at 7 PM ET

Showgasm.

With Guest Host George Civeris

Featuring Ayo Edebiri, Kiko Soirée & Sam Taggart

$5 | 60 Minutes

Still-breathing standup comedian George Civeris guest hosts Ars Nova's untamed monthly variety show-meets party, introducing audiences to his who's-who of the weird and wonderful - from comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between.

May 26 at 7 PM ET

The (virtual) Wildness

Text by Kyle Jarrow & Lauren Worsham

Songs by Kyle Jarrow

Incidental Music by Kevin Wunderlich

Direction for Virtual Performance by Ashley Tata

Featuring David Blasher, Lilli Cooper, Jeff Fernandes, Kyle Jarrow, Sharone Sayegh, Lauren Worsham, Jamie Mohamdein & Kevin Wunderlich

$10 | 75 minutes

Sky Pony's indomitable Rock Fairy Tale cannot be stopped by social distancing. Indie-pop band Sky-Pony reunites for this one-night concert. Their lush sound and cheeky style will surround and seduce you into a world of prophecies and forbidden temptations. Release your inner dragon on a raucous ride exploring faith, doubt and the wild space in between.

Note: The (virtual) Wildness will take place on Zoom, and will welcome audience members to participate - further instruction to come.

Originally produced in 2016 by Ars Nova, in collaboration with The Play Company, The Wildness was directed by Sam Buntrock with choreography by Chase Brock. The (virtual) Wildness is a new event that takes place 5 years after the events of The Wildness.