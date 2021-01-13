Liev Schreiber Joins The Museum of Jewish Heritage's Holocaust Remembrance Event

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will present "18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers' Diaries From The Holocaust" on Wednesday, January 27 at 8:00 PM.

The virtual event commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, which is the subject of the Museum's award-winning exhibition Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., currently on display through May 2, 2021.

More than one million Jewish children were killed during the Holocaust and countless others survived. Some, like the well-known and widely read Anne Frank, kept diaries in which they confided their hopes, fears, and experiences.

The Museum's presentation, narrated by Ray Donovan star and Tony Award-winner Liev Schreiber, will feature young actors and public figures reading diary excerpts.

Readers include: Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect); Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights, Beauty and the Beast); Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights); klezmer musician Daniel Kahn; Adam Kantor (Rent, Fiddler on the Roof); actor Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent); Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish); Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene; Amit Rahav (Unorthodox); Eleanor Reissa (Indecent; Those Were the Days; The Plot Against America); Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Carousel); author and rabbi Abby Stein; Danny Strong (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gilmore Girls); Yelena Shmulenson (A Serious Man, The Good Shepherd, Orange Is the New Black); and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

"18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers' Diaries From The Holocaust" is curated by Alexandra Zapruder and based on her book Salvaged Pages: Young Writers' Diaries of the Holocaust.

"By giving voice to the written words of some of the Nazis' youngest victims, the Museum honors their courage and suffering. We hope their resilient spirits will inspire our audiences," says the Museum's President & CEO Jack Kliger.

The Museum will present the event online along with its JTube distribution partners around the globe.

To learn more and register to attend, visit: https://mjhnyc.org/events/18-voices-a-liberation-day-reading-of-young-writers-diaries-from-the-holocaust/ Tickets are free with a suggested donation.

About the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust is New York's contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust. The third largest Holocaust museum in the world and the second largest in North America, the Museum of Jewish Heritage anchors the southernmost tip of Manhattan, completing the cultural and educational landscape it shares with the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage maintains a collection of almost 40,000 artifacts, photographs, documentary films, and survivor testimonies and contains classrooms, a 375-seat theater (Edmond J. Safra Hall), special exhibition galleries, a resource center for educators, and a memorial art installation, Garden of Stones, designed by internationally acclaimed sculptor Andy Goldsworthy. The Museum is the home of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.

Currently on view is the acclaimed exhibition Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. This is the most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to the history of Auschwitz and its role in the Holocaust ever presented in North America, bringing together more than 700 original objects and 400 photographs from over 20 institutions and museums around the world. In response to demand, the exhibition's run was recently extended to August 2020.

Also on view are Ordinary Treasures: Highlights from the Museum of Jewish Heritage Collection and Rendering Witness: Holocaust-Era Art as Testimony.

The Museum receives general operating support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

For more information, visit mjhnyc.org