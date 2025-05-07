Hannah Cruz, Shoba Narayan, Casey Likes and More to Star in PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast and creative team has been revealed for the concert performance of PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. The performance will take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

This is the debut concert performance of songs and orchestrations from the forthcoming musical adapted from Joan Lindsay's iconic Australian novel, made famous worldwide by Peter Weir's (Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show) film, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025.

The cast features Hannah Cruz (Irma), Alexis Fishman (Rosamund), Olivia Hardy (Blanche), Sadie Jayne Kennedy (Fanny), Casey Likes (Michael), Livvy Marcus (Sara), Alisa Melendez (Marion), Lauren Molina (Miss McCraw), Shoba Narayan (Miranda), Callan Purcell (Albert), Kaye Tuckerman (Mrs Appleyard), Jordan White ( Mademoiselle), and Nina Marie White (Edith).

The production features a book and lyrics by Hilary Bell, with music and vocal arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold and orchestrations by Todd Sickafoose. Amanda Morton serves as music supervisor, with additional vocal music direction by Anna Ebbesen and music assistance from Alex Greenberg. The show is directed by Britt Berke, with video design by Katerina Vitaly, costume design by Jemima Firestone Greville, and stage management by Alisa Rabin. Casting is by The TRC Company. The production is produced by Lara Goodridge and House of Oz, with Sheridan Merrick as associate producer. Ken Cerniglia serves as dramaturg, and Nick Harvey-Doyle is the First Nations consultant.

The band consists of Amanda Morton (Piano/Conductor), Rob Jost (Bass), Allison Miller (Drums), James Shipp (Vibraphone/Keyboard), Angela Shankar (Bass clarinet/Flute), Fung Chern Hwei (Violin), Shelby J Blezinger-McCay (Marimba/Keyboard).

