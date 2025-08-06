Lauren Gunderson's LOUISA MAY ALCOTT'S LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will kick off Season 55 with the World Premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. One of American theatre’s most produced playwrights, Bay Area native Gunderson brings the March sisters—Meg, Beth, Amy, and Jo—and their devoted Marmee to the stage in a stunning new production appropriate for theatregoers of all ages. Author Alcott joins her beloved characters to tell their timeless tale of sisterhood: adventure, romance, hardship, and their unbreakable bonds growing up in 19th Century New England. Helmed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women will perform September 24 – October 12, 2025 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Co-commissioned by TheatreWorks, City Theatre Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Northlight Theatre (Skokie, IL), and People’s Light (Malvern, PA), this new theatrical work is enjoying a rolling World Premiere at all four organizations. Chicago Tribune said of the Northlight Theatre run “Gunderson’s love for her characters bursts from all her scripts. She fuses period interest with a contemporary sensibility.” Chicago Theatre Review proclaimed, “Lauren Gunderson’s beautiful new version of Alcott’s autobiographical novel is a story we need today.”



TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the performance of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women at 7:30pm Thursday, October 9. TheatreWorks will include open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) for the performance 2pm Sunday, October 12. TheatreWorks is collaborating with Gravity Access Services in offering audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired. This service will be available 2pm Sunday, October 5 (To utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.



TheatreWorks will host a pre-show artist talk at 6:30pm Thursday, September 25 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 8 performances. TheatreWorks will require face masks to be worn for 2pm Sunday, October 12 performance.



Director Sardelli has assembled a remarkable cast to bring this beloved story to life. Elissa Beth Stebbins returns to TheatreWorks, playing both the author Louisa and her iconic heroine Jo. She starred as Mary in last season’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, in addition to playing the titular role in Nan and the Lower Body after originating it in TheatreWorks’ New Works Festival. She was also seen in Mrs. Christie and A Civil War Christmas, in addition to touring with TheatreWorks’ Oskar program. Stebbins has also acted with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, Marin Theatre Company, Shotgun Players, Crowded Fire Theater, Cutting Ball Theater, New Conservatory Theatre Center, City Lights Theatre Company, Custom Made Theatre Company, Berkeley Playhouse, Word for Word, and Livermore Shakespeare Festival.



Seen in Sense and Sensibility, Emily Ota returns to TheatreWorks as Meg, the pragmatic eldest March sister. Ota has performed with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, and New Dramatists.



Lauren Hart makes her TheatreWorks debut as Beth, the sweet middle March sister. She has performed with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, The Jewish Play Project, and Summer Repertory Theatre.



Sharon Shao debuts at TheatreWorks as Amy, the fiery youngest March sister. She has also appeared in productions with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, Shotgun Players, and Cutting Ball Theater.



Seen in To Kill A Mockingbird, Cathleen Riddley returns to TheatreWorks as Marmee and Aunt March. She has acted with American Conservatory Theater, California Shakespeare Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, Magic Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Shotgun Players, Marin Shakespeare Company, Ubuntu Theater Project, San Jose Stage Company, and Hillbarn Theatre, among others.



TheatreWorks favorite Max Tachis also returns to TheatreWorks as Laurie, the neighborhood boy who admires Jo. Tachis also appeared onstage in TheatreWorks’ Mrs. Christie and The Santaland Diaries. Other credits include at City Lights Theatre Company, Los Altos Stage Company, Hillbarn Theatre, The Pear Theatre, Palo Alto Players, and Dragon Productions Theatre Company.



Seen in FINKS and Water by the Spoonful, George Psarras returns to TheatreWorks as John and Bhaer. Psarras has performed with San Jose Stage Company, City Lights Theatre Company, Hillbarn Theatre, Golden Thread Productions, Crowded Fire Theatre, and Dragon Productions Theatre Company.



Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women features scenic design by Annie Smart, costume design by Meg Neville, lighting design by Kurt Landisman, and sound design by James Ard. Randall K. Lum is stage manager with Megan Hall as assistant stage manager.

