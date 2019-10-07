Launch Party Announced For New Series THANK YOU FIVE

Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown) and Jose Luaces (A Christmas Story) join a star-studded Broadway lineup for the launch party for THANK YOU FIVE. The event will run from 7-10pm at The Artist Co-op (500 West 52nd Street), on Monday, October 21st. Advanced Sale Tickets are $20 and admission includes two drinks and a THANK YOU FIVE button. Tickets can be purchased at one-eyedrabbit.com.

THANK YOU FIVE is a new anthology series about the unique and often unseen lives of stage managers as they live, work, and love in the city that never sleeps. Season One will feature six episodes, each written by a different writer, in a different genre, about a different stage manager. The series is being produced by One-Eyed Rabbit, whose mission states, "We seek to offer new perspectives on familiar narratives to illuminate the full scope of our shared humanity."

The evening is being sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery and will feature musical performances from Jamie Jackson (Wicked), SoHee Youn (I Spy a Spy), Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful), Lizzie Hagstedt (Southern Comfort), Charles Osborne (Spamilton, Forbidden Broadway), Evan Mayer (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Jené (Fame nat'l tour, Tio Papi), Jamal James (The Color Purple nat'l tour, Gotham), with a special appearance by Happy Anderson (Mindhunter, Birdbox).





