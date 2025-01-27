LOST...FOUND by K. Lorrel Manning to be Presented at Sea Dog Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Award win for Best Revival with Tuesdays with Morrie, Sea Dog Theater will present LOST…FOUND, written and performed by K. Lorrel Manning and co-directed by Lee Brock and Christine Cirker. This one-night-only performance will take place on Saturday, February 22nd at 7 PM at the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church, located at 209 E. 16th Street, New York, NY – the home of Sea Dog Theater, a company-in-residence.

About LOST…FOUND

In LOST…FOUND, K. Lorrel Manning delivers a deeply personal, soul-searching journey that explores resilience, humanity, and the power of forgiveness. Set against a backdrop of music and featuring unlikely heroes, Manning’s performance captivates and inspires.



About the Cast and Creative Team

K. Lorrel Manning (playwright/performer) is an award-winning writer, director, actor, and musician. His critically acclaimed solo show, LOST…FOUND, debuted at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Manning is also known for his award-winning short film The Red Shoe and his upcoming projects, including the feature film Sheila & The Punk Rock and the short Maria, slated for release in 2025. Manning is a faculty member at Sarah Lawrence College, where he teaches filmmaking, screenwriting, and acting.

Lee Brock (co-director) is the co-artistic director of The Barrow Group and the founder of FAB Women, an organization dedicated to developing works for, by, and about women. With decades of experience as an actor, director, and teacher, Brock has inspired countless artists and productions.

Christine Cirker (co-director) is a director and producer focused on new theatrical works. Her extensive credits include collaborations with The Barrow Group, Urban Stages, and other notable theaters. Cirker is a driving force behind the development of women’s voices in theatre, producing works for FAB Women and beyond.

Event Details

Performance: Saturday, February 22nd at 7 PM

Venue: St. George’s Episcopal Church, 209 E. 16th Street, New York, NY 10003

Tickets: Free with a suggested donation of $25.

