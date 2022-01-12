LITTLE GIRL BLUE Reschedules New York Opening

Little Girl Blue, the musical inspired by the life of Nina Simone has announced it will push its opening night from February 28 to March 14th due to the recent Omicron Covid-19 spike in New York City. "My top priority is keeping everyone safe and ensuring that our show can have a lengthy and prosperous run," said Rashad V. Chambers, the show's lead producer.

The musical, written and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), will begin previews on Saturday, March 5th at The Shubert Organization's New World Stages (340 West 50th St.).

Little Girl Blue is directed by Devanand Janki, with Ms. Michelle in the titular role. The cast includes a trio of exceptional musicians that accompany Ms. Michelle on stage - Kenn Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer who doubles as the production's Music Director/Arranger. The production features an all-female BIPOC design team that includes Shoko Kambura (scenic design), Ari Fulton (costume design), Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), and Earon Nealey (wig design). Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative is in charge of casting, Ernie Fimbres is production stage manager, MZQ Productions is the production's management firm, and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions, is the production's General Manager.

First preview is on Saturday, March 5th, with opening night scheduled on Monday, March 14th. Performances for Little Girl Blue are scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:00PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM & 7:00PM, Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM & 8:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Tickets are priced from $49.00 - $99.00. A student lottery will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available for purchase at Telecharge.