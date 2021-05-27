Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
LISTEN: Thomas Kail Joins Episode 1 of HAMILTON AND US WITH GILES TERERA

Future guests include Jamael Westman, Chris Jackson, Rachel John, Christine Allado and more.

May. 27, 2021  

Leading UK theatre publishers Nick Hern Books have today launched an exclusive new podcast series, Hamilton and Us with Giles Terera, available now on all major platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google.

This exciting new series offers Hamilton fans, musical-theatre lovers, aspiring creatives and others the chance to hear what it was like to be part of the original London production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash-hit musical Hamilton, as told by the people who were there. New episodes will be released each Thursday for the next six weeks, starting today (Thursday 27 May).

Listen to episode 1 below!


In each episode, host Giles Terera - who won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in the original West End cast ­- is joined by key members of the cast and creative team of the London production of Hamilton, plus other special guests, to discuss what it was like to be part of this once-in-a-generation show. Listeners will hear all about their audition stories, that first day of rehearsals, funny and memorable moments, and more - but also about what Hamilton meant those who were involved, how it changed them as people, and its potential to create positive, meaningful change in our world.

Episode 1, featuring Hamilton director Thomas Kail, is available now. Future guests include Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton), Chris Jackson (George Washington in the original Broadway cast), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds), and many more.

The podcast series has been created by Nick Hern Books to celebrate the ucoming publication of Giles Terera's book Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal ­­- his own personal account of researching, rehearsing and performing in the original London production. Hamilton and Me is published on 1 July by Nick Hern Books, and is available to order now. Full information about the book can be found at www.hamiltonandme.com.


