LCT's THE BLOOD QUILT to Offer $39 Tickets Through Online Lottery

Lincoln Center Theater is launching an online ticket lottery for its production of Katori Hall’s THE BLOOD QUILT, beginning with its first preview on Wednesday, October 30 at 8pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Opening night for THE BLOOD QUILT, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, is Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $39 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am ET the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.



The cast of THE BLOOD QUILT will feature Lauren E. Banks, Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever? THE BLOOD QUILT had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.



THE BLOOD QUILT has sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.



In addition to THE BLOOD QUILT, Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th Anniversary season includes McNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, currently running through Sunday, November 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, which will begin previews on Thursday, February 13 ahead of an opening night on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; Floyd Collins, featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27 ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as an additional LCT3 production to be announced.

