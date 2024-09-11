Kris Maloy's FINDING AARON to Premiere at The Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kris Maloy's new musical, FINDING AARON, is part of The Spark Theatre Festival NYC. A series that gives artists the rare opportunity to present their work-in-progress before an audience, afterwards engaging in a meaningful talkback session with audience, director, cast, and curator. The resulting insights are invaluable to the process, providing the playwright with the tools necessary to take the work to the next level.

WED, SEPT 25, 7PM

FINDING AARON

The Chain Theatre

312 W 36th Street

3rd Floor (between 8th & 9th aves) New York City

Producer/Book, Music, Lyrics: Kris Maloy

Book: Kris Maloy & Jolie Beth Boudreaux

Associate Producer: Jay Michaels

Director: Sujin Moon

FINDING AARON -- a cross between How to Succeed in ... and Wicked. It's about the struggle almost every young adult in America faces: who you are and what you want in life, finding someone to be with, and how to make all that work together. It's a comedy with a message about finding your way in the modern world despite all the ways the world conspires against you.

Emerging Artists gratefully acknowledges the following foundations for their support: NYC Department of Cultural Affairs New York State Council for the Arts (NYSCA) The Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund

An eclectic musician of many interests and influences, Kris Maloy writes and teaches music bridging many styles and genres. His work has been performed at venues including Carnegie Hall and the Mission Basilica of San Juan Capistrano, performed by renowned groups including the "President's Own" United States Marine Band, the Washington Chamber Orchestra, and the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, and presented at many national and international events.

