Stephanie Hsu, Ana Gasteyer, Michael R. Jackson and More to Join STARS NOVA Series

Ars Nova has revealed the Stars Nova Series, three one-night-only benefit performances featuring a selection of the artists that helped shape Ars Nova into what it is today, returning to celebrate Jason Eagan’s final season as Founding Artistic Director.



J@cuzz! (May 12) reunites the original cast of Ars Nova’s 2014 hit production by The Debate Society. Written by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (creators of Somebody Somewhere starring Bridget Everett), this one night reading of J@cuzz! features original cast members Hannah Bos (Somebody Somewhere, Driveways), Peter Friedman (Succession, JOB), Chris Lowell (Promising Young Woman, Veronica Mars), Paul Thureen (Somebody Somewhere, Driveways) and special guest Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building, High Maintenance). Oliver Butler (What the Constitution Means to Me, The Light Years) returns to direct.



The Stars Nova Songbook Session (May 19) invites some of today’s brightest Broadway and Off-Broadway stars to reach into the vault of Ars Nova’s musical history and take the stage with some of their favorite songs. Songbook Session will feature the work of Ars Nova composers César Alvarez (FUTURITY, The Elementary Spacetime Show), The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Teeth), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, Suprema), with performances from these composers and artists including Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Be More Chill) and more to be announced.



September L. Davis: The Apology Tour (June 2) has Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live, Wicked), returning to the Ars Nova stage as her alter-ego September L. Davis. Written by Gasteyer and Steven Cragg, the show features her cadre of comedy friends, including Phillip Taratula (And Just Like That, Dr. Death).



Support of the Stars Nova Series benefits the launch of Ars Nova’s Big Swings Big Dreams campaign, a comprehensive campaign to support leadership transition and subsidize artistic risk taking, while laying a stable foundation for Ars Nova’s next chapter.



May 12 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

J@cuzz!

Written by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen

Directed by Oliver Butler

Featuring: Hannah Bos, Peter Friedman, Chris Lowell, Paul Thureen and special guest Michael Cyril Creighton



TIME OUT NY TOP 10 of 2014

In the Marshall family’s peacefully remote Colorado ski chalet, Erik and Helene are making themselves very much at home. So at home, they just might stay for good. At the edge of civilization, the lifestyles of the rich collide with the lifestyles of the aimless in the bubbling waters of a hot tub.

May 19 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

The Stars Nova Songbook Session

Music from César Alvarez, The Bengsons, Michael R. Jackson, and Daniel Zaitchik

Featuring: Stephanie Hsu and more



Some of today’s brightest Broadway and Off-Broadway stars reach into the Ars Nova vault to share songs from composers who started at Ars Nova.

June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

September L. Davis: The Apology Tour

Written by Ana Gasteyer and Steven Cragg

Featuring: Phillip Taratula and more



Best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and as one of Broadway’s Elphabas in Wicked, Ana Gasteyer returns to the Ars Nova stage as her alter-ego September L. Davis. Gasteyer and her cadre of comedy’s finest promise an unforgettable evening.



