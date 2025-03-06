Kitchen Sink Theatre Company To Present SNOG ISLET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present a reading of the new play “Snog Islet” on Thursday, March 13 2025. “Snog Islet” is written by Jack McManus, directed by Henri Brusasco and stage managed by Gamzé Alkan (Maids of Honor).

The show stars Veronica Murphy (Derby Day), Tiffany Huang (Soundbox Improv Group), Madi Smith (Keepsake House artist in Residence 2025), Khenadi Christmas (Guys and Dolls), Sevrin Willinder (The Idiot's Hour), Emily Conlon (I can fix him at Playwrights Horizons), Aaron Clark Burstein (54 Below: The 14th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza), Bin Bin Kuo (Warner Bros' The Village of No Return), and Libby Yowell (FirstKiss Theatre Pro. Feblab 2025).

This will be the first time Snog Islet is being read in performance, leading up to a full production produced by Kitchen Sink Theatre Company within the coming two years.

Snog Islet is Britain's sexiest dating show. A group of hot 20-somethings live on an Island Resort. They have no contact with the outside world. Their aim: find sweet, sweet heterosexual love. Fanning is the show's biggest fan. She's seen all the international editions, and made friends on Snog Islet Twitter. And her dream comes true when she is selected to be a contestant in the show's sixth season! Fanning is put through the ringer. By Victoria, the cruel but bubbly host. By Lewis, the audience sweetpea who just can't commit. By Robin, the heel. She slowly comes to realize that her dream come true is actually a waking nightmare. And with the help of Harry, a reality TV revolutionary, she decides it's time to take down Snog Islet.

Snog Islet is set to take place at The RAT NYC in Brooklyn, NY on March 13th at 7:30pm with doors opening at 7pm. The RAT NYC is located at 68 Jay Street, Suite 117 in Dumbo. Tickets are $10 with an option to donate to Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's work.

