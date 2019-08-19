King Arthur Tale ROUND TABLE to Premiere At 59E59
59E59 Theaters welcomes the Off Broadway premiere of ROUND TABLE by Liba Vaynberg and directed by Geordie Broadwater. Produced by Fault Line Theatre and Anna & Kitty, Inc., ROUND TABLE begins performances on September 27 for a limited engagement through October 20. Press Opening is Sunday, October 6 at 2:30 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org. The running time is 80 minutes, with no intermission.
Zach is a medieval scholar and devotee of LARP (Live Action Role Playing); Laura ghostwrites romance novels. They meet at the crossroads of the competing realities they create and live in. ROUND TABLE is a comedy about pretending to be what you already are.
The cast features Matthew Bovee (I Thought I Would Die but I Didn't at The Tank), Craig Wesley Divino (The Oregon Trail with Fault Line Theatre), Karl Gregory (From White Plains with Fault Line, GLAAD Media Award; Nightcap with Ali Wentworth on PopTV), Sharina Martin (The Extinctionist at Ensemble Studio Theatre), and Liba Vaynberg (The Oregon Trail with Fault Line Theatre).
The design team includes Izmir Ickbal (set design); Cha See (lighting design); Johanna Pan (costume design); and Fan Zhang (sound design). The Production Stage Manager is Shayna O'Neill.
Liba Vaynberg (playwright) is a Russian-American actor and writer. Described by the New York Times as "wonderfully real and raw," she has originated roles in New York at Classic Stage Company, Women's Project, HERE, La MaMa, the Lark, Primary Stages, NYTW, and Penguin Rep. Her show Scheiss Book premiered at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row where it won Best One-Woman Show as well as the Backstage Magazine Audience Choice Award. Scheiss Book was produced by Dixon Place and Stonewall Inn. Her play Round Table (Sanguine Theatre Semi-Finalist) was programmed as part of Fault Line Theatre's new work series IRONS IN THE FIRE. The Russian and the Jew, a new play written with Emily Louise Perkins, has been selected as a 2017-2018 COJECO (Council of Jewish Emigré Community Organizations) BluePrint Fellowship and will be workshopped at the Tank. Her play After Mozart was workshopped with Martian Productions. She has recurred on Madam Secretary (CBS) and appeared on Billy & Billie (DirecTV) and The Deuce (HBO). She writes and performs with her sketch group Main Wench Productions that has been featured on WhoHaha, Funny or Die, and a selection at the Los Angeles Comedy Festival & Screenplay Competition. Regional credits include Yale, Williamstown Theater Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre, and Miami New Drama. She is bilingual in English and Russian. She studied Molecular Biology & International Studies at Yale before getting her MFA in Theatre Arts at Columbia. libavaynberg.com
Geordie Broadwater (director) is a NYC-based director and writer who most recently directed Fault Line Theatre's production of Bekah Brunstetter's The Oregon Trail. While pursuing his MFA in directing at the Brown / Trinity Consortium, Geordie founded the Babel Theatre Project, a company devoted to the development and production of new plays. He has directed dozens of New York productions and workshops of new work by some of the brightest playwrights of the day (including but not limited to: Bekah Brunstetter, Chloe Moss, Dan LeFranc, Lauren Yee, Sam Marks, Andy Bragen, Cory Hinkle, Julia Brownell, Jennifer Haley, Greg Moss, and Michael Mitnick). Original adaptations include a spaghetti-western infused adaptation of Sartre's The Flies on the A.R.T. mainstage (with the HRDC), as well as And to the Republic, a reimagining of Shakespeare's Roman plays with the Guerrilla Shakespeare Project. He has taught at Harvard, Brown, and NYU, and in addition to his MFA has a BA in English from Harvard.