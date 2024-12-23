Khaliah And Miya Ali Attend David Serero's THE ONE Off Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Khaliah Ali and Miya Ali, the daughters of the legendary Muhammad Ali, attended David Serero's Off-Broadway play THE ONE, about the life of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, in New York.

They honored their father's memory by attending David Serero's critically acclaimed play, THE ONE, at the AMT Theater in New York City on December 20, 2024.

This groundbreaking solo play, written and directed by David Serero, brings to life the extraordinary journey of Muhammad Ali (played by Zack Bazile). It explores his legacy as a sports icon, activist, and global symbol of resilience and courage. THE ONE has captivated audiences with a complete sold-out run, with its powerful storytelling and Serero's heartfelt portrayal of "The Greatest" by both the theater audience and the boxing community.

Khaliah and Miya Ali's presence at this performance is a moving testament to the impact of Muhammad Ali's legacy, both onstage and in the hearts of those who knew him best. Their attendance underscores this production's cultural and emotional significance, which delves deep into Ali's life, values, and unwavering fight for justice.

At the end of the performance, David Serero invited Ali's daughters Khaliah and Miya, as well as Jason Flom, on stage.

Khaliah Ali: "I want to say, on behalf of my father and family, it's always with gratitude that we can share moments like this with you long after he's physically left this earth. I was so profoundly touched by "1942- Forever". As his child, the one thing I worried about my father leaving this earth was seeing his photo with those two dates. It was so painful for me. That was so beautiful and precious, just the thought, the sentiment I felt, the spirit and the words I felt, the intention and the integrity behind your writing. No effort goes unappreciated. And I spoke for him; he took nothing for granted. That was the beautiful thing about him, no matter how many times he was honored. So thank you, and we appreciate it."

Miya Ali: Seeing "1942-Forever" was touching. So when our father passed, all we saw on television in Louisville was from 1942 to 2016, and it was fierce. So we had to lift each other. So it was nice to see the "Forever" part. Because he lives forever, and in every act, whether it's a movie or people mentioned, we and our family appreciate his kindness. Great performance!

Jason Flom: But this movie is going to be great. I can't wait to see it.

David Serero: But before we say goodbye, what do you think your beloved father, rest his soul, would say about this play?

Khaliah: I think he'll say he loves you. But he'll say he's still the prettiest!

Following the performances, Serero starts filming the film version of THE ONE, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

About David Serero

David Serero is an award-winning stage and film director, actor, producer, and opera singer known for his bold and innovative approach to theater and film. With THE ONE, about the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, he continues to push creative boundaries, offering audiences a poignant reflection on one of history's most beloved figures.

Comments