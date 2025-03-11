Kathleen Chalfant To Star In THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING One Night Only Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion will be presented for one night only on Wednesday, April 23, 7pm. Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Kathleen Chalfant will star in this moving one-woman performance that will benefit Arts & Culture at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Originally presented by Keen Company and directed by Jonathan Silverstein, this unique and intimate theatrical event will be staged in the Cathedral's Chapel of St. Columba. Following the performance, Ms. Chalfant will join guests for a reception and Q & A in the Chapel of St. James.

Adapted from the best-selling memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking recounts Joan Didion's journey of loss, perseverance, and ultimately hope, using her signature wit to draw an intimate portrait of the resilience of the human heart.

