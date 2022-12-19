Kate Berlant's KATE Returns Off-Broadway at The Connelly Theatre Tonight

KATE, the one-woman show from comedian Kate Berlant and directed by Bo Burnham, will make its highly-anticipated return to NYC tonight, beginning an eight-week encore engagement at the Connelly Theatre (220 E 4th Street). The strictly-limited run will play through February 10, 2023. Named a New York Times Critic's Pick and one of the "Best of the Year" by the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Variety, Theatrely and more, KATE premiered Off Broadway last fall and quickly became the hottest ticket in town. Tickets for the engagement are now on sale at KateShow.net.

KATE is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bo Burnham and Eli Bush. Tickets (starting at $39.00) and more information can be found at KateShow.net. The performance schedule is as follows: Mondays - Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturday matinees at 3 pm, with the following exceptions: shows on December 24 and December 31 are at 2 pm and 6 pm; additional show on Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm; no shows December 26 and January 16. Running time for KATE is 80 minutes, no intermission.

Kate Berlant is a comedian and actress with notable appearances in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You, Warner Bros' Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. She has appeared in television series including Search Party, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and most recently A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime. Kate can be seen opposite John Early in their sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh? on Peacock and her FX comedy special "Cinnamon in the Wind" is now streaming on Hulu. Her performances have been commissioned by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and she has been described by The New York Times as a "magnetic improvisational comic" at the forefront of experimental comedy.