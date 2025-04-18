Kate Baldwin, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn & More Join CLASSICS UP CLOSE

Classic Stage Company will present Classics Up Close: The Musical World of Bock & Harnick, a benefit concert directed by Daniel Goldstein, with music direction by Seth Rudetsky. Classics Up Close will be held at the Peter Norton Symphony Space on Monday May 12, 2025 at 7pm. A cast, sponsor, and donor reception will follow.



Join Classic Stage Company for their beloved new “Tradition” as they embark on an intimate and joyous journey through the songbook of one of musical theater’s greatest duos: Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Their iconic songs from shows like Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, Fiorello!, The Apple Tree, and more will be performed by today’s most talented voices. This evening will celebrate their brilliance and also provide insight into the behind-the-scenes stories of how this partnership created their unforgettable work.



The evening will feature performances by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Love Life, Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale), Grammy Award winner Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch (Floyd Collins, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale), and more to be announced.



Proceeds from this special benefit performance support Classic Stage Company’s programming and its continued unique focus on sharing thought-provoking classic works in a fresh light.