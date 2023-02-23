KISSING THE FLOOR Begins Tonight At Theatre Row

One Year Lease Theater Company presents the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR beginning performance tonight.

Directed by Ianthe Demos, with movement direction by Natalie Lomonte, the play runs Off-Broadway through March 12, 2023 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row (Theatre Four), located at 410 West 42 Street in New York City. Opening night is February 25

KISSING THE FLOOR is a radical retelling of the Antigone myth. Set in Depression Era America, the play investigates the relationships among a set of siblings, all survivors of their family's agonized, infamous legacy. Annie and her disturbed and disturbing brother, Paul, are knotted together by fate and a tortured love as their sister Izzy and their brother Eddie look on with dismay and all too much understanding. Can one extricate oneself from a terrible past? What do we owe those who share our blood, however tainted?

The cast features Grammy and Obie Award winner Rinde Eckert, Leon Ingulsrud, Christina Bennett Lind and Akyiaa Wilson.

The production team includes James Hunting (Set Design), Driscoll Otto (Lighting Design), Brendan Aanes (Sound Design), Kenisha Kelly (Costume Design), Vanessa Rebeil (Production Stage Manager), Nadja Leonhard-Hooper (Assistant Director), Melissa Sparks (Assistant Stage Manager) and Omri Bareket (Production Manager).

Performances are Wednesdays - Sundays at 7pm and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes. Tickets are $37.50 (standard) and $52.50 (premium). Purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226769®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Foneyearlease.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling 212-714-2442. KISSING THE FLOOR contains sexually explicit material. Recommended for ages 17+.

Photographer: Russ Rowland