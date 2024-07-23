KING AND THE CLOWN to be Presented at Classic Stage Company This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YI by playwright Kim Tae-woong is coming to New York City. The workshop production of King and the Clown will take place July 26th at 7pm and July 27th at 2pm and then again at 7pm at the Classic Stage Company located at 136 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003.

The principal cast includes Benjamin Lang as Gong Gil, Jun Kim as King Yeonsan, Kitt Mcclean as Jang-saeng, Wonhee Kim as Nogsu, Andrew V. Ly as Park Won-Jong, and Nick Fang as Hong. The production will also include

actors M-Jay, Cynthia Hu, Rebecca Nakano, and Daniel Lee as an ensemble of clowns. The production is directed by New York City-based Korean director Keeyong Hong and produced by Pontifex Production in collaboration with Sodam Art Production.

Set in the Joseon dynasty, King and the Clown revolves around King Yeonsan and his artistic counterpart, Gong Gil. Gong Gil rises to lead the Loyal Theater called Huirakwon by offering his talents and humor. As tensions escalate, Gong Gil faces challenges from jealous rivals like Noksu, who fabricates defamatory documents to incriminate Gong Gil. Meanwhile, Gong Gil's friend Jang-saeng discovers the truth about the forged documents, leading to a series of dramatic events and revelations.

Tickets are available now for purchase online on Eventbrite. Discounts codes are to be offered to students currently enrolled at university institutions and acting conservatories, as well as senior citizens and New York City-based actors, via the show's Instagram page at @kingandtheclown_play and through specific educational institutions and non-profit institutions.

