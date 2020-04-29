KAPOW-i GOGO GOOO! Premieres Live Online May 8!

The Ultra Corporation, creators of the long-running Off-Broadway wizard comedy Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, continue their run of shows staged specifically for LIVE remote performance with Kapow-i GoGo Gooo! - Episode 1 by Matt cox, premiering Friday, May 8th at 7:30pm on their YouTube page. Other episodes will premiere in subsequent weeks.

In April, The Ultra Corporation presented three highly successful LIVE! From Various Homes! performances of "parody for charity" direct-to-YouTube sequels to Puffs, raising over $10,000 for local charities including Queens Feeds Hospitals, The Humane Society of New York, The Ali Forney Center, and more.

Blue-haired, spunky, 14 year-old fighter Kapow-i GoGo is gonna be the very best. Like no one ever was. With a really big giant sword strapped to her back, hands buzzing with energy blasts, and the lessons of her missing superhero father rattling in her head - she's embarking on an adult-supervision-less quest across THE WORLD, monsters, villains, and "stranger danger" dangerous strangers be darned! And like all plucky children's adventures it's rated Y7! ...Until it's not. Because The World's not the same place it was. Now, those monsters are out for blood. Those strangers have pretty severe substance issues and PTSD from their own childhood heroic days. That recently awakened villainous Space Demon? She doesn't just want to vanquish her enemies. She wants to kill them. Can Kapow-i and her ragtag assembled gang of friends and foes face down a universe of ne'er do wells, learn ALL the life lessons, and collect all 74 Hyrda Crystals in time to wish all the horrible destruction they encountered and caused away? Tune in this week to find out!

The Kapow-i GoGo Gooo! episodes run approximately 30-to-40 minutes and will be available for viewing post-performance on The Ultra Corporation YouTube page. It is adapted for remote performance from the upcoming two-play comedic epic The Kapow-i GoGo Saga.

"From our homes to yours, we want to take you on an adventure" said Matt cox. "Anyone who ever rushed home from school to catch Dragonball Z, stayed up late to beat that Final Fantasy boss, or woke up early on a Saturday to see what Ash Ketchum, or those Biker Mice From Mars were getting up to this week will find a lot of joy in Kapow-i. Those who didn't, will still find plenty to laugh along with too. The Puffs readings have given us an arsenal of tricks to make actors in tiny boxes on your screen a little more exciting, and we can't wait to share it with The World."

"Over the last three weeks, we've been bowled over by the response from audiences not only in the US but also around the world who've joined us live (on the Internet)!," said Stephen Stout, "We have been prepping The Kapow-i GoGo Saga for a New York premiere this fall and we thought this would be a chance to share our style of epic geek comedy with those who are versed in things other than boy-wizard based-comedy."

Kapow-i GoGo Gooo! Episode 1 is written and remotely directed by Matt cox (Puffs, Kapow-i GoGo); it features Mike Axelrod (Puffs), Langston Belton (Marvel's Earth's Mightiest Show, Puffs), Madeleine Bundy (Puffs, Russian Doll), Matt cox, Hank Lin (Pose, Late Night), Evan Maltby (Pokemon, Only Human), Andy Miller (Puffs), Karsten Otto (June is the First Fall, ms. estrada), and more TBA. Remotely designed by Madeleine Bundy & the company. Story by Matt cox & Stephen Stout. Produced by Stephen Stout.

Performances are free (donations welcome). Kapow-i GoGo Gooo! will be available for viewing (along with the sequel plays in "The Puffs Tetralogy") on the Ultra Corporation YouTube page, viewable here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpGgRmFlBC51BwMvBQ6X8g





