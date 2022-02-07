Julianna Margulies to Take Part in New Victory Circle Salon

On Thursday, February 10th from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET New Victory Circle Salon will host a riveting and heartwarming conversation between award-winning actress Julianna Margulies and podcast producer Nina Korelitz Matza to discuss Margulies' latest autobiography, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life. Best known for her starring roles on ER and The Good Wife, she will share stories about how her journey to success and happiness was paved with challenges and self-discovery.

This event is free to attend and guests can register HERE.

If they choose, guests can make a donation to attend this event. Your gift will support New Victory arts education and engagement programs which are ensuring 20,000 NYC school kids have access to the power of the performing arts this year.

BIOS

Julianna Margulies is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award-winning actress and has achieved success in television, theater and film. Margulies starred as Alicia Florrick on the long-running hit CBS show The Good Wife, which she also produced, and is also well known for her role as one of the original cast members of ER. More recently, Margulies has starred on critically acclaimed series including The Morning Show, Billions and The Hot Zone. She has been involved with Project ALS and Erin's Law and is also a board member of the New York City-based MCC Theater company and a member of the New 42 Artist Council.

Nina Korelitz Matza spent 20 years as a senior marketing executive in the luxury goods market and now focuses full-time on conceiving and producing theatrical and media projects. Her company, Dot Dot Productions, formed in 2016 with her sister, Jean Hanff Korelitz, produced an immersive version of James Joyce's The Dead (2016-2018) in partnership with the Irish Repertory Theatre and the American Irish Historical Society. Nina was a co-producer on the widely praised off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish and is the producer and co-host of the Listen More podcast.