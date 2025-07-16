Juilliard Unveils 2025-26 Season Featuring Over 700 Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juilliard has revealed 2025-26 season. Featuring an array of world premiere commissions and fresh interpretations of iconic works, the season showcases the enormous possibility of a future that fuses modern advancements with a rich artistic legacy, crafting shared human experiences that only the performing arts can offer, as brought to life by Juilliard students.

Beginning with the second annual Juilliard Fall Festival and continuing throughout the season, numerous cross-genre collaborations deepen the school's commitment to interdisciplinary work through initiatives such as Juilliard's Creative Enterprise programs, including The New Series, and a growing roster of work across departments and with peer institutions—preparing students to lead the next generation of performing arts innovation. These experiences, taking place on Juilliard's campus, at venues across New York City, and beyond, strengthen the school's robust curriculum, offering students meaningful opportunities for creative exploration alongside today's leading artists.

Season Highlights Include:

Commissions and Premieres

Juilliard Orchestra premiere commissions by Anna Clyne, Eunike Tanzil, Paola Prestini, and Joan Tower

New Dances world premieres choreographed by Gianna Reisen, Takehiro Ueyama, My'Kal Stromile, and Studio Wayne McGregor

Juilliard Opera world premiere of a new version of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer and faculty member Melinda Wagner's Dido Reimagined

MAP Chorus world premiere of commission by MAP composer in residence Jaime Lozano

Pre-College world premiere orchestral commissions by Patrice Rushen and Viet Cuong and 11 world premieres of solo and chamber works by Pre-College faculty as part of the Kayden Music Commissioning Program at Juilliard Pre-College

Partnerships and Collaborations

2025-26 Juilliard Arnhold Creative Associates include Nicholas Britell, Andrés Corchero, Michelle Dorrance, Barbara Hannigan, Nathalie Joachim, Nico Muhly, Caili Quan, and Jeanine Tesori; Creative Associates at Large include Jamar Roberts and Nadia Sirota

Expanded Juilliard at Zankel Hall partnership at Carnegie Hall

The New Series to feature six interdisciplinary works including collaborations with leading artists, including a world premiere commission from Alvin Singleton

Celebrations and Festivals

Season-opening Fall Festival features students, alumni, Arnhold Creative Associates, and guest artists across the music, dance, drama, and preparatory divisions

The Future Stages Festival returns with three performances exploring the possibilities of technology and the performing arts

The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra investigates the momentous year of 1925 with celebrations of major Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington recordings and the births of Oscar Peterson, Jimmy Scott, and B.B. King

Juilliard Opera marks the 200th anniversary of the first full Italian opera production in New York City with a full day of programs in collaboration with Columbia University

Earth Month program directed by violinist Leila Schayegh with Juilliard415 and Juilliard dancers

Fresh Takes and New Productions

Fourth-year drama students take on Debbie Tucker Green's nut, Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, Zinnie Harris' This Restless House, Part One: Agamemnon's Return, and Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Juilliard Orchestra at Carnegie Hall includes David Robertson conducting Varèse, Stravinsky, and Schoenberg, and Marin Alsop conducting an all-American program featuring music to mark the nation's 250th anniversary

New mainstage opera productions of Humperdink's Hänsel und Gretel and Verdi's Falstaff

Spring Dances featuring classic works by José Limón, Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham, and Alvin Ailey

Daniele Rustioni leads the Pre-College Orchestra in a program featuring Shostakovich's 10th Symphony and the world premiere of Patrice Rushen's Keepers of the Krown

The Pre-College Symphony performs Jessie Montgomery's Records of a Vanishing City and Copland's Rodeo under the baton of Daniela Candillari

Tickets to all 2025-26 season events go on sale to the public on August 27; members receive exclusive presale access beginning August 12. A calendar of events is attached, and all programs can be viewed at juilliard.edu/calendar beginning August 5.

Streaming access continues this season with livestreams of many performances and recitals as well as on-demand programs on Juilliard LIVE featuring a curated selection of Juilliard performances from the school's archives.

SEASON OVERVIEW

Fall Festival

From September 12 to 20, the second annual Fall Festival launches Juilliard's 2025-26 season. Students from across the school collaborate with Arnhold Creative Associates and guest artists to present a range of programs that mark the beginning of the performing arts season in New York.

This year's Fall Festival takes place in locations across New York City and Juilliard's Lincoln Center campus and features collaborations with Arnhold Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Jamar Roberts; Arnhold Creative Associates Barbara Hannigan, Jeanine Tesori, and Michelle Dorrance; faculty member and alum Bobbi Jene Smith; and guest artists Alfredo Bernardini, Stephanie Childress, Anna Clyne, Jen Krupa, and Or Schraiber. Programming includes premieres of commissioned works, New York debuts, outdoor events, interdisciplinary programs, and more, composing a festival that brings together every aspect of the school.

Creative Enterprise

Creative Enterprise amplifies Juilliard's unique multidisciplinary focus with a range of collaborative performance opportunities for students on stages at the school and across New York City. Creative Enterprise programming includes the Arnhold Creative Associates and Distinguished Visiting Artists, the Juilliard at Zankel Hall performance series, Fall Festival, Earth Month, partnerships with peer organizations, and many programs that give students access to extraordinary working artists.

The Arnhold Creative Associates program welcomes an expanding group of artists in residence, whose work exemplifies collaborative and interdisciplinary innovation, to Juilliard each year. Each Arnhold Creative Associate spends time at Juilliard engaging with the school's students and faculty as well as with fellow Creative Associates through workshops, performances, coachings, public discussions, and other special projects.

Juilliard Arnhold Creative Associates+ for the 2025-26 season are Nicholas Britell*, Andrés Corchero, Michelle Dorrance, Barbara Hannigan, Nathalie Joachim*, Nico Muhly*, Caili Quan, and Jeanine Tesori.

Jamar Roberts and Nadia Sirota* serve as the Arnhold Creative Associates at Large, curating Creative Enterprise initiatives, leading workshops, and teaching dance and chamber music, respectively. Michelle Dorrance, Barbara Hannigan, and Jeanine Tesori will collaborate with Juilliard students and artistic leadership on the direction and development of select programs within the Fall Festival.

Juilliard at Zankel Hall, which fosters collaborations among the school's music, dance, and drama divisions with a special emphasis on building bridges to creative practice and education, expands this year to four performances through this collaboration with Carnegie Hall:

The New and the Now presents an evening of new and recently created works featuring students and alumni from the school's music, dance, and drama divisions in collaboration with alumni and Arnhold Creative Associates Nicholas Britell and Nathalie Joachim, Creative Associate at Large and Distinguished Visiting Faculty Jamar Roberts, and alum and dance faculty member Bobbi Jene Smith.

Spirit in Sound takes audiences through an exploration of the American spirit, reflecting on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Led by Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist Marin Alsop*, the Juilliard Orchestra is featured in a program of American music to mark the nation's 250th anniversary, including a Juilliard-commissioned world premiere by Joan Tower.

In Les Élémens, Juilliard415, the school's period-instrument ensemble, brings the forces of nature together in this vivid interpretation of Baroque dance suites as a part of Juilliard's Earth Month celebrations. Directed by electrifying Baroque violinist Leila Schayegh, the program opens with Jean-Féry Rebel's Les Élémens, a dissonant depiction of chaos and creation, and closes with the great G-major Passacaglia by Georg Muffat. Students from Juilliard's Dance Division join their historical performance peers in new choreography commissioned for the occasion.

A Celebration of Philip Glass* honors the composer with a program of his music in celebration of his 90th birthday. The program features student performers in a night co-curated by Arnhold Creative Associate Nico Muhly* and Arnhold Creative Associate at Large Nadia Sirota*.

Now in its third season, Juilliard's Earth Month celebrations, held in April, will include performances and programs that honor the planet and show how our humanity is inextricably linked to the environment. Alongside Les Élémens, programs include:

All Play Workshop with the Juilliard Fiddle Club

Passages, a new collaborative work featuring Juilliard musicians and actors

Merce Cunningham's Pond Way in collaboration with students from Juilliard Dance at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza



+Arnhold Creative Associates list is current as of July 16, 2025.

*Juilliard alum

Music

The Music Division is led by dean and director David Serkin Ludwig* and includes orchestral studies, vocal arts, historical performance, chamber music, jazz studies, orchestral conducting, piano, guitar, organ, and composition. The division also hosts a multitude of solo recitals throughout the year.

The Music Division collaborates closely with Creative Enterprise on The New Series, an innovative series conceived and programmed by its artistic director David Serkin Ludwig. Now in its fourth season, The New Series features six curated programs spotlighting new and recent music and brings students together from across Juilliard's divisions for cross-genre collaborations. Many programs include preconcert conversations and presentations with Ludwig and guest artists.

An exploration of the history of technology and the piano from clavichord to spirio, in collaboration with alum and Creative Enterprise Fellow Derek Wang*, part of the Fall Festival

A Halloween concert including pieces by Berio, Amy Beth Kirsten, Michael Daugherty, Crumb, Unsuk Chin, and a new commission by Alvin Singleton

Vexations, Erik Satie's day-long piece performed with improvisation by multiple pianists with interdisciplinary collaboration

The Hill We Climb Project, a six-movement Suite commission for Viola and Piano, inspired by Amanda Gorman's poem and co-curated by alum, faculty member, and violist of the Juilliard String Quartet, Molly Carr

Kurtág @100: AXIOM, led by music director and Juilliard alum Jeffrey Milarsky, performs works by groundbreaking Hungarian composer György Kurtág, in celebration of his 100th birthday

Juilliard Pride Songbook Vol. 3, celebrating Juilliard's Pride community of composers and performers in collaboration with the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and the chamber music and collaborative piano departments

The Juilliard Orchestra performs ten concerts at Alice Tully Hall and two at Carnegie Hall in 2025-26. Conductors Nicholas Carter, Stephanie Childress, Fabien Gabel, and Jonathon Heyward make their Juilliard Orchestra debuts; returning guest conductors include alum Marin Alsop, alum JoAnn Falletta, Ken Lam (of Tianjin Juilliard), faculty member Jeffrey Milarsky, and Juilliard's director of conducting studies, David Robertson. Brad Lubman will conduct the New York Philharmonic and Juilliard Orchestra in a side-by-side performance as part of the New York Philharmonic's Sound On series.

Four Juilliard-commissioned works receive their premieres this season: the New York premiere of PALETTE, a co-commission by Anna Clyne, which is composed for The Augmented Orchestra, whereby the sound of the acoustic orchestra is manipulated in real time by Grammy-winning audio engineer Jody Elff, and is accompanied by seven paintings that explore each movement through texture, tone, and form; and new world premiere commissioned works by alum Eunike Tanzil, alum Paola Prestini, and Joan Tower. In addition, a March program features four new works by Juilliard student composers. David Robertson conducts the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall appearance in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, which features Varèse's Amériques, Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring, and Schoenberg's Five Pieces for Orchestra. As part of Juilliard at Zankel and Carnegie Hall's Perspectives series curated by Marin Alsop and United in Sound: America at 250 festival, Alsop leads an all-American program of music including a Juilliard-commissioned world premiere by Joan Tower. The Juilliard Chamber Orchestra, Wind Orchestra, AXIOM, Percussion Ensemble, and Lab Orchestra also perform at the school's Lincoln Center campus throughout the year.

Juilliard Opera offers three fully staged opera productions next season, beginning in the fall with Engelbert Humperdinck's take on the fairy tale classic, Hänsel und Gretel, which returns to Juilliard for the first time since the 1990s. In the spring, the department presents Verdi's Falstaff for the first time in more than a decade.

In February, three singers and a student string quartet perform BEFORE AND AFTER, the world premiere of a new version of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer and faculty member Melinda Wagner's Dido Reimagined. This performance, a collaboration with Juilliard Chamber Music, takes place in the Willson Theater.

All operas will be livestreamed for online audiences.

To mark the 200th anniversary of the first full Italian opera staged in the United States (The Barber of Seville in New York City), Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts in collaboration with Columbia University will hold a series of events on October 5, offering a symposium, a special tour of the Juilliard library and archives, and a performance celebrating the first season of Italian opera in the U.S. in 1825-26.

Vocal arts students will also participate in the annual New York Festival of Song (NYFOS) at Juilliard; Juilliard Songfest; Liederabend recital series; the annual Vocal Arts Honors Recital; collaborations with Historical Performance and the Juilliard Orchestra; and master classes with world-renowned guest artists. Vocal Arts will also present tenor and alum Miles Mykkanen in the Alice Tully Vocal Recital at Weill Recital Hall in January.

Under the direction of Edward Bilous, the Center for Creative Technology continues to explore the emergence of transdisciplinary art forms through collaborations with performers, new media artists, and creative technologists in the coming year. The second annual Future Stages Festival featuring performances exhibiting innovative applications of technology in the performing arts, takes place March 19-28, 2026. This edition will feature Auras and Emanations, a concert of multimedia works composed and created by Juilliard students and alumni using emerging technologies. The festival continues with Meshworks, a program of new transdisciplinary works that explore the evolving space between visual and performing arts in real-time collaboration between a global community of creators and performers who are interlinked using emerging technologies. The Future Stages Festival will also present Art of the Score, an evening of short films scored by Juilliard composers and directed by an international roster of directors.

Juilliard's robust chamber music offerings next season include the annual winter ChamberFest in January with seven concerts over five days; the first-year undergraduate survey of string quartets by Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven; and master classes with artists from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center featuring ensembles from Juilliard's Honors chamber music program. More than 70 concerts through Chamber Music Sundays and Wednesdays at One offer various performance opportunities for students, as do the chamber music seminars by the Juilliard String Quartet, American Brass Quintet, MXE, Improvised Chamber Music, Sparking Change Through Chamber Music, Chamber Music with Fortepiano, and New Horizons in Chamber Music Exploration. Recitals by the Juilliard String Quartet and the American Brass Quintet are also featured. In May, the prizewinning graduate resident string quartet, the Katarina String Quartet, will perform at the annual Lisa Arnhold Memorial Recital in Weill Recital Hall.

The Historical Performance program provides a two-year intensive graduate program for period-instrument musicians specializing in music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Juilliard415—the school's period-instrument ensemble—partners with departments across Juilliard for a variety of presentations, beginning with Crossing the Alps: How the Italian Baroque Traveled North, a concert of music from Italy as part of the Fall Festival led by guest director and oboe virtuoso Alfredo Bernardini. Nicholas McGegan returns to Juilliard in the fall to lead Handel's oratorio, Jephtha; and Juilliard415 rounds out the semester with a holiday program in December directed by Pre-College alum violinist Shunske Sato. This program is a co-production with Music Before 1800 and the Gotham Early Music Scene NY and takes place at Corpus Christi Church with singers from Juilliard's Vocal Arts program.

In February, the ensemble partners with Canada's Tafelmusik for performances at Alice Tully Hall, in Toronto, and in Boston, directed by Historical Performance's artistic director Robert Mealy and featuring professional Baroque dancers. Earth Month celebrations in April will feature Juilliard415 and Juilliard dancers in a program inspired by the elements and featuring the premiere of newly choreographed works at Carnegie Hall's Juilliard at Zankel Hall, directed by violinist Leila Schayegh. Historical Performance again partners with Yale Schola Cantorum to round out the season with performances of Haydn's Creation in New Haven and at Alice Tully Hall.

In April, alumni from Juilliard415 return to Bolivia, where they previously traveled in 2018, 2022, and 2024, to represent the U.S. in the International Festival of Renaissance and American Baroque Music—Misiones de Chiquitos—with a program that explores the intersections of global and local Baroque music from the time that Jesuit missionaries brought the music of Corelli, Vivaldi, Locatelli, and others to Chiquitos, in southeastern Bolivia.

Juilliard Jazz, under the direction of Wynton Marsalis and Aaron Flagg, features a curriculum focused on presenting jazz from across the continuum. The season programming spans from American early big band styles, swing, and blues, to Latin, new jazz works, and more. The Juilliard Jazz Orchestra offers seven performances throughout the season as it looks back on 1925, a pivotal year in jazz history. From seminal recordings by Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington to the birth of Oscar Peterson, Jimmy Scott, and B.B. King, 1925 was a landmark year for jazz, and Juilliard Jazz honors this legacy in performances throughout the season.

After launching its season at the Fall Festival with a Juilliard Jazz Orchestra concert celebrating the first foray into big band and swing, honoring leaders Fletcher Henderson, Jimmie Lunceford, and Carline Ray, the orchestra continues to examine the threads of Afro-Cuban music and composers. Contemporary big band composers are spotlighted as well, and a special presentation of Duke Ellington's Night Creature in collaboration with Juilliard dancers takes center stage. The orchestra also dives into the diverse styles of Sun Ra Arkestra and Latin jazz works.

Juilliard Jazz small ensemble concerts explore blues singers like Bessie Smith and her musical descendants; Louis Armstrong and his New Orleans–style combos; Duke Ellington and Mary Lou Williams; jazz vocalists Andy Bey, Jimmy Scott, and Mel Tormé; and music written by Juilliard Jazz alumni. A focus on Louis Armstrong and the Blues aligns with the America @ 250 commemorative events taking place around the nation. Concerts take place at Juilliard, Alice Tully Hall, Blue Note Jazz Club, and Dizzy's Club.

Dance

Juilliard Dance is renowned for building strong foundations in ballet, modern, and contemporary techniques in its student dancers both in the classroom and onstage. Under the leadership of Melissa Toogood, who joins the division this year, Juilliard's dance curriculum provides students with the opportunity to work with faculty, guest teachers, and boundary-pushing choreographers who operate at the highest level on international stages. Annual performances include Choreographers and Composers, New Dances, Spring Dances, Senior Production, Choreographic Honors, Senior Graduation Concert, and interdisciplinary collaborations across the school and alongside peer organizations. Together, these opportunities prepare students to enter today's world of professional dance.

This season, Juilliard Dance collaborates with Studio Wayne McGregor and the Rambert School in London throughout the year. Studio Wayne McGregor, a collaborative network of creatives driven to expand the reach of British choreographer and director Sir Wayne McGregor, visits to the school to choreograph a new piece for the graduating class in New Dances. In March, students from the Rambert School along with Studio Wayne McGregor visit Juilliard to work with the graduating class. This creative process will culminate in May, when Juilliard dancers travel to London to join the Rambert School for an intensive rehearsal period with Wayne McGregor to premiere a full-length piece to public audiences in London.

The division's annual New Dances, a highlight of Juilliard Dance's performance program each year, invites four active choreographers to Juilliard to work with each class of dancers at the school and premiere new works. Taking place December 10-14, New Dances: Edition 2025 features world premieres by Gianna Reisen, alum Takehiro Ueyama, alum My'Kal Stromile, and Studio Wayne McGregor. Reisen, a choreographer and movement director who has choreographed for New York City Ballet, Los Angeles Dance Project, School of American Ballet, and Carolina Ballet, stages a work for the first-year class. Ueyama, who returned to Juilliard to choreograph for New Dances in 2013, creates a work for the second-year class that builds on his work bridging his upbringing between Japan and the U.S. Stromile, a dancer and choreographer who graduated from Juilliard in 2018 and has choreographed for Opera National de Paris and Boston Ballet, returns to the school to stage a work with the third-year class. Studio Wayne McGregor collaborates with the graduating class of dancers to present a new work as part of both New Dances and Juilliard Dance's collaboration with the Rambert School.

Spring Dances, presented March 25-28 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, features a program rich with foundational modern dance works by distinguished choreographers. The repertoire comprises Psalm by former Juilliard faculty member José Limón and performed by first-year dancers with live music; Martha Graham's Diversion of Angels set to music by Norman Dello Joio to be played live by the Juilliard Orchestra and performed by second- and third-year dancers; Pond Way by Merce Cunningham with decor by Roy Lichtenstein, performed by second- and third-year dancers; and Alvin Ailey's Night Creature, set to music by Duke Ellington played live by musicians from the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra, performed by the graduating class.