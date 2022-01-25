Josh Breckenridge, Ilda Mason & Justin Sargent Star in AS APPLE PIE Short Film

After the success of their premiere film project, 'It Cries Too Loudly', Abingdon Virtual Productions and Executive Producer Chad Austin are presenting their second original short film, 'As Apple Pie'. Formed in 2021, Abingdon Virtual Productions is the newly formed virtual component of Abingdon Theatre Company.

Written and directed by South African born Pierre Marais, 'As Apple Pie' is an immigrant's observation of an American conversation. There seem to be fewer cultivated spaces to have an honest conversation with differing opinions and the result is that no one is really talking to each other. Not communicating seems to be as American as apple pie.

The short explores these ideas through a rekindled friendship and a contentious issue that arises between two young men of differing racial backgrounds. The purpose of the short is not to explore who is right or wrong about the issue itself but to just make the decision to create a foundation to have the conversation at all. This is being observed by a waitress, who as an immigrant, represents the reminder that there is even more conversation to be had outside of what has been so prominent over the past year in the USA. The content of the conversation is inspired by a podcast with Sam Harris, a Caucasian philosopher, and neuroscientist and John McWhorter, an African American professor of linguistics and philosophy at Columbia University.

Writer and director Pierre Marais shared, 'Making this film has been a deeply fulfilling artistic experience. As an immigrant to the United States, observing conversations that seem to be quintessentially 'American' has been a big part of my experience here. As Apple Pie, is an extension of those observations. I am incredibly grateful to executive producer, Chad Austin, and his trust in breaking new ground with Abingdon by making this film. We were able to use Broadway talent across the board to tell a story through the beautiful cinematography of Matthew Tompkins. It's the kind of work I moved my life across the world to make'.

The film was shot in New York and stars Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys), Ilda Mason (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark) with cinematography by Matthew Tompkins.

Executive Producer Chad Austin shared, 'I am so pleased to present the work of Pierre Marias; he is an incredible storyteller with a unique and needed view of the world. The experience of working with the talented cast and crew leaves me with great hope around the discussion of the film'.

The filmmakers plan on debuting 'As Apple Pie', in New York City after they complete the festival circuit.