Jewish Museum to Present Zoom Conversation Featuring Comedian Josh Gondelman

On Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7 pm, The Jewish Museum will present Life-A Work in Progress, a Zoom conversation with award winning comedian and author Josh Gondelman (Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions and Mixed Results), author Rebecca Dinerstein Knight (Hex), and Tablet Magazine Deputy Editor Stephanie Butnick. This discussion will explore the funny, unnerving, and often quite serious business of being human today, and how Gondelman and Knight explore the subject in their writing.

Audiences can join from anywhere, no video/microphone necessary (video of audience members will not be visible to others). The program will stream at https://zoom.us/​j​/​2​8​7​6​02641 - meeting ID: 287 602 641; and by phone at 646.558.8656. During the talk, the audience is encouraged to share photos on social media with @jewishbookcouncil, @thejewishmuseum, or @tabletmag.





