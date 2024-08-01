Jessica Martens Joins SINGFELD! Parody Musical Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jessica Martens is now starring in Off-Broadway’s hit Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody About Nothing as the Female Swing.

The cast of SINGFELD! also features Dustin Scully, Micaela Oliverio, C.J. Russo, Michael-Anthony Antoniou, and Caleb Funk.

Jessica Martens’ Theater Credits include Ellen in Miss Saigon (Casa Mañana), Sophie in Mamma Mia! (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), Catherine in Pippin (Springfield Little Theatre), and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (Staplin PAC).

SINGFELD! AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY ABOUT NOTHING with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Billy Recce, is the tenth parody to hit the New York stage and beyond by the duo. The show opened at The Theater Center in the Spring of 2021, home to Bob and Tobly's other hit musicals, The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. Singfeld features your favorite cast members and highlights from the hit TV show we all know and love, Seinfeld. In this ninety-minute musical, we join Jerry and his three best friends as they navigate the highs and lows of New York City. Singfeld! has been featured on “NYlive'' on NBC with Joelle Garguilo and the podcasts The Place to Be: A Seinfeld Podcast and Stage Whisper. Join them in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Comments