Jeffrey Powers' HYPNO PARTY Comes To Soho Playhouse, May 10

The Hypno Party is an interactive comedy hypnosis show, blended with magical illusions which demonstrate the hypnotic phenomena to come.

May. 02, 2023  

Jeffrey Powers' HYPNO PARTY Comes To Soho Playhouse, May 10

Comedy hypnotist and magician Jeffrey Powers comes to New York City for one performance only of Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party at the Soho Playhouse on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

The Hypno Party is an interactive comedy hypnosis show, blended with magical illusions which demonstrate the hypnotic phenomena to come. As things appear, disappear and transform, audiences will wonder: Was it magic, or are we hypnotized already?

Volunteers from the audience are then invited on stage to experience genuine hypnosis for themselves, and be the "stars" of that performance. In hypnosis, the volunteers will follow Jeffrey Powers' suggestions without question. Whatever he says, and whatever they imagine, will seem absolutely real to them. Every show is a unique experience, as the hypnotized volunteers unleash the creative power of their own subconscious minds.

Jeffrey Powers is the stage hypnotist persona of Chicago based performer Jeffery Lyle Segal. He started doing magic for children's parties when he was only ten years old himself. He went on to study theater in college. Upon graduation, he helped launch Chicago's leading acting ensemble, as the first Executive Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He became a professional stage actor for a time, before breaking into film with his graphic talents as a special effects makeup artist. So he has always been interested in bringing imagination and illusion to life. He has performed stage hypnosis in venues from Atlantic City to Las Vegas. This is his New York City stage debut.

This performance will be captured for broadcast as part of a Swedish reality show. Audience members will be required to give their consent to be filmed as a condition of admission to the performance.

The running time of the show will be approximately 75 minutes.

Tickets for Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party are $29. Call the Soho Playhouse box office at (212) 691-1555 or go to boxoffice@sohoplayhouse.com.

Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013. www.sohoplayhouse.com, www.TheHypnoParty.com.




Performance Artist Karen Finley Extends New Show Photo
Performance Artist Karen Finley Extends New Show
Karen Finley, a name synonymous with Performance Art, will continue to tackle pandemic anxiety in her newest full length performance piece COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO.
Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival Photo
Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival
The Chain One Act Festival is currently accepting submissions. All performances will take place in their newly renovated 99-seat Off-Broadway theater in the heart of midtown. Original works 10 minutes to 60 minutes in length will be accepted.
Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director Photo
Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director
Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director) has announced the appointment of Martin Giannini as Red Bull's Executive Director. Giannini's appointment follows a search led by a committee composed of members of Red Bull's board, Berger, other key advisers and outside consultants led by Board Chair Howard Owens. Giannini, who will be the first Executive Director of the company, will begin at the post in May.  
Chip Deffaas Broadway And Vaudeville Legends CD Is Out Now Photo
Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway And Vaudeville Legends' CD Is Out Now
ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway and Vaudeville Legends' CD is out now. The album features 26 historic recordings--many never before available on CD--by early 20th Century Broadway luminaries such as George M. Cohan, Fanny Brice, and Irving Berlin.

