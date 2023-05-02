Jeffrey Powers' HYPNO PARTY Comes To Soho Playhouse, May 10

Comedy hypnotist and magician Jeffrey Powers comes to New York City for one performance only of Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party at the Soho Playhouse on Wednesday, May 10 at 4 p.m.

The Hypno Party is an interactive comedy hypnosis show, blended with magical illusions which demonstrate the hypnotic phenomena to come. As things appear, disappear and transform, audiences will wonder: Was it magic, or are we hypnotized already?

Volunteers from the audience are then invited on stage to experience genuine hypnosis for themselves, and be the "stars" of that performance. In hypnosis, the volunteers will follow Jeffrey Powers' suggestions without question. Whatever he says, and whatever they imagine, will seem absolutely real to them. Every show is a unique experience, as the hypnotized volunteers unleash the creative power of their own subconscious minds.

Jeffrey Powers is the stage hypnotist persona of Chicago based performer Jeffery Lyle Segal. He started doing magic for children's parties when he was only ten years old himself. He went on to study theater in college. Upon graduation, he helped launch Chicago's leading acting ensemble, as the first Executive Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He became a professional stage actor for a time, before breaking into film with his graphic talents as a special effects makeup artist. So he has always been interested in bringing imagination and illusion to life. He has performed stage hypnosis in venues from Atlantic City to Las Vegas. This is his New York City stage debut.

This performance will be captured for broadcast as part of a Swedish reality show. Audience members will be required to give their consent to be filmed as a condition of admission to the performance.

The running time of the show will be approximately 75 minutes.

Tickets for Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party are $29. Call the Soho Playhouse box office at (212) 691-1555 or go to boxoffice@sohoplayhouse.com.

Jeffrey Powers' Hypno Party at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY 10013. www.sohoplayhouse.com, www.TheHypnoParty.com.