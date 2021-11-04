Jason Bowen Joins the Cast of Audible Theater's LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Audible Inc. has announced full casting for the new stage production of the Eugene O'Neill epic Long Day's Journey into Night, directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, premiering at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre in January 2022.

Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong) joins the company in the role of Jamie Tyrone, alongside the previously announced Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, and Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone.

Playing six weeks only from Tuesday, January 11 - Sunday, February 20, 2022, Long Day's Journey into Night will open Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. The production will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night receives a vibrant and timely update in this interpretation by prolific, Tony Award-nominated director Robert O'Hara (Slave Play).

At the heart of O'Neill's masterwork is the Tyrone family, living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices. This must-see production inspired by the events of 2020 is a visceral and provocative exploration of addiction and mental health speaking to our present moment.

Starring Emmy Award-nominee Bill Camp (The Crucible, "The Queen's Gambit"), three-time Obie Award-winner Elizabeth Marvel (Hedda Gabler, "Homeland"), Tony Award-nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), and Jason Bowen (The Play That Goes Wrong).

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Nicholas Polonio (associate director). Imani Champion is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by X Casting (Victor Vazquez, CSA). Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Long Day's Journey into Night is produced by arrangement with Yale University, Trust U/W/O Shane O'Neill, and Bubbles Incorporated SA.

Tickets for Long Day's Journey into Night are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.