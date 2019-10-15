Jason Alexander To Host DGF's Fall Gala

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Jason Alexander to host The Dramatists Guild Foundation's 2019 DGF Gala on Monday, November 4 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. 2019 DGF Gala to include inaugural presentations of Alan Jay Lerner Awards to pay tribute to the Foundation's founder, Alan Jay Lerner, and be given to individuals with outstanding legacies of supporting writers across the country.

The previously announced 2019 DGF Honorees, Tony Award-winning songwriting duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), the President of Concord Theatricals, Sean Patrick Flahaven, along with TodayTix Founders Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer, will be presented with the newly established Alan Jay Lerner Awards. DGF's highest honor, these Awards are named after the legendary Lyricist who founded DGF in order to create a resource that supports the lives and artistry of writers.

"I am so thrilled to honor Lynn and Stephen and continue their legacy of support for young and emerging artists," said Jason Alexander. "The Foundation insures there will be artists just as profound well into the future."

"The Lerner family is honored that DGF has created an award acknowledging the legacy of Alan Jay Lerner," said Liza Lerner, daughter of the late Alan Jay Lerner. "He would be thrilled to know that the work of the Foundation continually supports emerging playwrights and lyricists. On behalf of the entire family, we thank you."

DGF's annual Gala celebrates artists and honors patrons of the American theater community in gratitude of their continued support of emerging writers and creators. The 2019 evening's program will be directed by Kathleen Marshall. Additional performers and participants will be announced at a later date.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation supports the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's programs and initiatives help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education and resources across the country.

The 2019 DGF Gala is supported in part by Concord Theatricals/Sean Patrick Flahaven, TodayTix/Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer, Meg Fofonoff, Elizabeth Dewberry, and Barbara & Emery Olcott.

For tickets to DGF's 2018 Gala, please visit: https://dgf.org/gala, email: dgf@total-managment.com, or call: 212-878-6646.

For more information about the Dramatists Guild Foundation, please visit: www.dgf.org, and follow on social media: @dgfound.





