Jack Gereski Joins The Cast of Off-Broadway's THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Jack Gereski is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Creed & Others.

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Ben Menahem, Erin Grace Kelly, Joseph Thor, Kayla Moore, Macy Herrera, and Emily Boggs.

Jack Gereski's credits include Grave Reviews (New York Theatre Festival), RENT (Theatre Under the Stars), Secret of My Success (TUTS), Cymbeline, and King Lear (Houston Shakespeare Festival).

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, offers Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Tickets for THE OFFICE! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Rush tickets ($40) are available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

