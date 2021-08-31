Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Fall 2021 In-Person Season

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today productions for their upcoming fall season, which will mark their return to in-person programming following the Covid-19 shutdown in March 2020.

Autumn Royal by Kevin Barry, directed by Ciarán O'Reilly, will run October 8-November 21, 2021, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage; followed byThe Streets of New York by Dion Boucicault, featuring adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore, arriving just in time for the holidays from December 4, 2021-January 30, 2022. Reopening the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage will be A Girl is A Half-formed Thing by Eimear McBride, adapted by Annie Ryan and directed by Nicola Murphy, running November 10-December 12, 2021.

Irish Rep will also present a special audio event, Bikeman by Thomas F. Flynn, directed by Joseph Discher, available online from September 11-18, 2021.

More information on all upcoming productions is below.

In June of 2020, Irish Rep pledged to listen, to learn, and to support; 'we, our staff, and our board will continue to do this separately and together. We are exploring the deep and painful history of violence and injustice against Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in America and in Ireland, and we see how institutionalized racism has permeated our own practices.'

As we reopen, we want to acknowledge the work we have done in the past year, but also the long road ahead of us as we focus on reopening and bringing new work to our stage. As an Irish institution, we acknowledge the particular responsibility we hold in the telling of anti-racist stories, both through the many intersections of Irish- and African-American history - tragic and joyful - and the history of Irish theatre itself. Irish theatre historically was developed as a tool of revolution - an artistic call to arms from the voices of the oppressed.

To further our pledge to commit ourselves not just to the stories of our past, but to the intent behind them of fostering equity, understanding, and power for all, we are excited to announce a new play development program that will allow us to discover work by new Irish and Irish-American artists. This program will include a mix of staged readings and workshops from new voices that fulfill Irish Rep's mission and feature diverse casts and creative teams. These readings will provide opportunities for playwrights to further develop their work and enable us to discover new plays and musicals for future production. The New Play Development Program will kick off with a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband.'

We are also proud to partner with Ace Pictures and Irish Folklore Tours to create Only Connect. This feature-length performance/documentary is Mick Moloney and Lenwood Sloan's story and inspired by their great show Two Roads Diverged: Irish & African American Common Grounds through Music, Dance, & Humor. Together, from very different perspectives, they reveal hidden history, and parts of our national narrative that most people know little about. This production will be available from Irish Repertory Theatre's streaming platform in March 2022 followed by worldwide distribution.

They look forward to announcing more productions as part of their New Play Development Program soon, including how to attend workshops and readings. For the most up to date information, please visit www.irishrep.org.

AUTUMN ROYAL

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Kevin Barry

Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly

Previews Begin October 8, 2021

Opening Night set for October 18, 2021

Limited Run through November 21, 2021

May and Timothy are looking after the father who has long since taken ill to bed. Their own lives are on hold and they're not getting any younger. Should they stay and help? Or is it time for them to move on?

This dark comedy set on the northside of Cork city is about life and death, love and hate, jealousy, rage, horror, and homicidal notions - just a normal play about a family.

The cast of Autumn Royal features Maeve Higgins (Extra Ordinary) as May and John Keating (The O'Casey Cycle) as Timmy.

Autumn Royal is directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (A Touch of the Poet) and will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), costume design by China Lee (New Girl in Town), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Woman and Scarecrow), original music and sound design by Ryan Rumery (Apologia), sound design by Hide Nakajo (OCTET), projection design by Dan Scully (If/Then) and properties by Deirdre Brennan (The Dead, 1904). Jeff Davolt (Love, Noël) serves as Production Stage Manager with Karen Evanouskas (The Emperor Jones) as Stage Manager.

Kevin Barry is the multi-award winning writer of the novels Night Boat to Tangier, Beatlebone and City Of Bohane, and the story collections That Old Country Music, Dark Lies The Island and There Are Little Kingdoms. Autumn Royal is his first piece written originally for stage and was acclaimed by critics and the public alike during its world premiere run at The Everyman, Cork in 2017.

Following the successful run of its world premiere in 2017, Autumn Royal returned to The Everyman, Cork in 2018 before touring throughout Ireland. Irish Repertory Theatre is delighted to reopen the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage with this North American premiere.

THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

A Holiday Show on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Dion Boucicault

Adaptation, Songs and Direction by Charlotte Moore

Previews Begin December 4, 2021

Opening Night Set for December 14, 2021

Limited Run through January 30, 2022

From the Director: "In this time of Covid I was sure it would be appropriate to re-write my original Director's Note. But upon re-reading the original so many things are exactly the same, that I have changed my mind. There is still great poverty and hunger, and the heartbreak of lost love never changes. Add to that a world-wide pandemic and a masked society, and Boucicault's 18th century world seems to fit right into our 21st with its darkness and restrictions. But, as always, I love the end of our story. It's filled with hope and the victory of the power of good. One day soon we will surely be headed in that light-filled direction."

Based on Dion Boucicault's play of the same name and with adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore, The Streets of New York was first staged at Irish Rep in 2002, when it was nominated for two Drama League Awards. The production also ran at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2003.

The Streets of New York is adapted, directed & features original music by Charlotte Moore (Meet Me in St. Louis). Set design is by Hugh Landwehr (Beyond the Horizon) and costume design by Linda Fisher (The O'Casey Cycle). Musical Direction is by Mark Hartman (Pageant) with choreography by Barry McNabb (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever). Pamela Brusoski (A Child's Christmas in Wales) serves as Production Stage Manager.

A GIRL IS A HALF-FORMED THING

On the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage

By Eimear McBride

Adapted by Annie Ryan

Directed by Nicola Murphy

Previews Begin November 10, 2021

Opening Night Set for November 18, 2021

Limited Run through December 12, 2021

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, A Girl is a Half-formed Thing follows the inner narrative of a girl from birth until the age of twenty with vivid intensity and originality. This is a character of astonishing resilience and intelligence; someone determined to make sense of things amidst the crushing Catholicism and poverty of her Irish childhood.

Winner of numerous literary awards including the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction 2014, The Desmond Elliott Prize 2014, The Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year 2014, The Goldsmith Prize 2013 and listed in Best Books of the Year by The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR and many more, Eimear McBride's tale plunges us into the psyche a girl with breathtaking fury and intimacy.

Adapted for the stage by Annie Ryan for The Corn Exchange, Eimear McBride's A Girl is a Half-formed Thing premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival 2014. The show had its North American premiere at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City in April 2016



A Girl is a Half-formed Thing will feature Jenn Murray (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and is directed by Nicola Murphy (Pumpgirl).

BIKEMAN

A Special Audio Event

By Thomas F. Flynn

Directed by Joseph Discher

Produced by Robert Cuccioli

With Robert Cuccioli, Stephen Eng, April Ortiz & Richard Topol

Available On Demand September 11-18, 2021

On September 11, 2001, journalist Tom Flynn set off on his bike toward the World Trade Towers not knowing what he was riding into. Bikeman is one man's journey back to the horrors of that day and to the humanity that somehow emerged from the dust and the death. Both heartbreaking and haunting, his words will stay with you like that "forever September morning" (Meredith Vieira, NBC's "Today").



Modeled on Dante's Inferno, veteran journalist Thomas F. Flynn's Bikeman chronicles the morning of September 11, 2001, like no other published work. Flynn delivers a personal account of his experiences beginning with the first strike on the World Trade Center when he decided to follow his journalist's instinct and point his bike's handlebars in the direction of the north tower. His story continues as he transitions from reporter to participant hoping to survive the fall of the south tower. Now Flynn, as both journalist and now survivor, must come to terms with the harrowing ordeal and somehow find peace in the very act of surviving.

Bikeman features Robert Cuccioli (A Touch of the Poet), Steven Eng (Hold These Truths), April Ortiz (In the Heights) & Richard Topol (Indecent).

Bikeman is directed by Joseph Discher and produced by Robert Cuccioli, with sound design by Karin Graybash. Butch Jones serves as Consulting Engineer with Daniel Sanint at Flux Studios as Recording Engineer.

AN IDEAL HUSBAND

On the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage

By Oscar Wilde

Adapted by Ian Holcomb

A One-Night-Only Reading on September 27, 2021

This new cutting of the play by Ian Holcomb features a cast that reflects biting contemporary relevance, laugh out loud honesty, and a stylish joy that is perfectly matched to Oscar Wilde.

An Ideal Husband will feature Kaliswa Brewster ("Release") as Lady Gertrude Chiltern, Allen Darby (Arms and the Man) as Mrs Marchmont, Ianne Fields Stewart (Of the Man) as Mabel Chiltern, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Lord Goring, David Lee Huynh (Henry VI) as Nanjac/James, Colin McPhillamy (Hangmen) as Lord Caversham, Olivia Oguma (Brooklynite) as Lady Basildon, Caroline Strange (Sweeney Todd) as Mrs Cheveley, Jason Veasey (The Lion King) as Sir Robert Chiltern and Zoë Watkins (The Pigeon in the Taj Mahal) as Lady Markby and Phipps.

