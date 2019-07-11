Irish Rep Announces One Night Only Presentation CHRISTINE TOBIN: SAILING TO BYZANTIUM

Irish Repertory Theatre will present a concert performance of Christine Tobin: Sailing to Byzantium on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage on Tuesday August 27, 2019, at 7pm.

Renowned Irish jazz singer Christine Tobin performs Sailing to Byzantium, a collection of original songs written to twelve poems by W.B Yeats. This live performance will feature the songs from Tobin's acclaimed 2012 album, which won a 2012 British Composer Award. For this ambitious project, Tobin selected a range of her favorite Yeats poems, from early work through to his final collection, including such beloved works as "When You Are Old" and "The Second Coming." The broad palette of harmony and color throughout this collection draws on influences from folk, jazz, and twentieth century classical music. This one night only live performance is the perfect program for music and poetry lovers alike.

In addition to a vocal performance by Christine Tobin, the evening will feature Lauren Riley Rigby on cello, Phil Robson on guitar, Jim Ridl on piano, and Matt Brewer on the double bass.

The Irish born vocalist and composer Christine Tobin is renowned for her unique rich voice and original compositional style. She recently relocated to New York having forged a name for herself in the London jazz world where she lived for some years. With eleven highly acclaimed CDs under her own name and four major awards under her belt, Christine is treasured internationally as one of the leading lights on the contemporary scene. Her authentic sound was described by The Guardian as "Tobin's 24 carat voice" while praising her both for the poetry of her compositions and the warmth of her golden voice. Her style, although rooted in jazz, is eclectic and draws on a broad range of influences. MOJO Music Magazine said of her "Christine Tobin really transcends glib genre-fication. Her expressive range acknowledges finely acquired folk, jazz and 20th-century classical influences, which already sets her apart. And everything is shot through with an unmistakable refinement, free-spirited earthiness and giddy romanticism, this singer-songwriter is in a field of one."

She has led various projects and in 2012 Sailing to Byzantium, her settings of WB Yeats's poems, won a British Composer Award. The following year she won a Herald Angel Award at the Edinburgh Festival for her show A Thousand Kisses Deep, her imaginative versions of Leonard Cohen classics. In 2014 she won Jazz Vocalist of the Year at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards. Earlier in her career Christine won Best Vocalist at the 2008 BBC Jazz Awards. Her vivid interpretations of Bessie Smith were featured in film director Mike Figgis's Red White and Blues docu/film in the "Martin Scorsese Presents The Blues" series. Christine has also presented special features for BBC Radio 3's cutting edge program "Jazz On 3" and appeared regularly on "Jazz Library" also for BBC Radio 3. She has contributed to programs about Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith, Abbey Lincoln, Betty Carter, Joni Mitchell, and Carmen McRae. The special documentary program she presented for RTE Lyric FM Out with Paganism was a Silver Radio Winner at the New York Festivals - 2013 World's Best Radio Programs. Learn more: www.christine-tobin.com

Christine Tobin: Sailing to Byzantium will take place on The Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Tickets are $10 for members and $25 for the general public. All tickets are general admission and are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office by calling 212-727-2737, or online at www.irishrep.org.

On Monday July 29, 2019, at 7pm Irish Rep will present a concert performance of Gregory Harrington & Friends. Off the recent successful debut of his new album, Without You, join celebrated violinist Gregory Harrington for an eclectic and intimate evening of his unique interpretations of great classics to modern greats. Joined by two highly-acclaimed cellists, Eleanor Norton and Zsaz Rutkowski, with Brandon Lewis on drums, the evening will journey from Bach to Dave Brubeck and incorporate songs and works by Andrea Bocelli, John Coltrane, Leonard Cohen and many in between.

Gregory Harrington & Friends will take place on The Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Tickets are $10 for members and $25 for the general public. All tickets are general admission and are on sale now through Irish Rep's box office by calling 212-727-2737, or online at www.irishrep.org.

For more information about Irish Repertory Theatre visit www.irishrep.org.





