Irish Rep Announces Full Casting For LONDON ASSURANCE

Irish Repertory Theatre announces full casting for London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault (The Shaughraun) and directed by Charlotte Moore (The Plough and the Stars). Performances begin on December 6, 2019 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 W 22nd Street) with an opening night set for December 15, for a limited run through January 26, 2020.

The cast of London Assurance will include Craig Wesley Divino (The Oregon Trail) as Dazzle, Meg Hennessy (The Shadow of a Gunman) as Pert, Ian Holcomb (It's a Wonderful Life) as Young Charles Courtly, Elliot Joseph (The Conjuring 2) as Cool, Brian Keane ("House of Cards") as Max Harkaway, Colin McPhillamy (The Seafarer) as Sir Harcourt Courtly, Rachel Pickup (The Roads to Home) as Lady Gay Spanker, Caroline Strang (Tiny Beautiful Things) as Grace Harkaway, Evan Zes (Incident at Vichy) as Mark Meddle, and Robert Zukerman (If I Forget) as Adolphus Spanker.

London Assurance will feature set design by James Noone (Sunset Boulevard), costume design by Sara Jean Tosetti (West Side Story), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Dublin Carol), sound design by M. Florian Staab (The Dead, 1904), sound design and original music by Ryan Rumery (The O'Casey Cycle), and properties by Sven Henry Nelson (Woman and Scarecrow).

In London Assurance, a high-spirited and farcical holiday treat, the vain and lustful Sir Harcourt Courtly travels to Oak Hall to meet his bride-to-be, the charming young Grace Harkaway, whose hand comes with £15,000 a year. But when the beautiful and vibrant Lady Gay Spanker joins the party, Sir Harcourt becomes too enamored with her to notice that Grace is falling in love with his young son Charles, who has arrived in disguise, pursued by his creditors! A parade of eccentric characters and merry mishaps ensue in this classic comedy of manners.

London Assurance, a beloved comedy, catapulted the then 20-year-old Dion Boucicault to fame when it premiered at London's Covent Garden in March of 1841. It was the beginning of a long and storied career for the young Irish actor/playwright, who is considered one of the most successful and influential theatrical figures of the 19th Century.

The performance schedule for London Assurance will be as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm and 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: There will be no performances on Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1. There will be additional performances on Monday, December 23 at 7pm; Friday, December 27 at 3pm; Monday, December 30 at 7pm; and Tuesday December 31 at 3pm.

Tickets to London Assurance range from $45-$70 and are available through Irish Rep's box office at 212-727-2737 or online at www.irishrep.org. A block of tickets for preview performances will go on sale at noon two weeks before first preview for $22 each as part of Irish Rep's $22 on 22nd Street initiative.

Currently in performances on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is Dublin Carol, written by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (The Shadow of a Gunman). Dublin Carol opened October 1, for a limited run through November 10, 2019. Starting previews on November 7, 2019 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre is the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winning play Pumpgirl, by Abbie Spallen (Strandline), directed by Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over). Pumpgirl opens November 14, for a limited run through December 29, 2019.

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 31st season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for "Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama," an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for "Outstanding Body of Work," Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage.a??Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

For More Information Visit IrishRep.org





