Interview: Rebeca Alemán Champions Justice & Human Rights in THE DELICATE TEARS OF THE WANING MOON

Water People Theater is presenting the New York Premiere of The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon (Las Dedicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante) through Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Teatro Repertorio Español.



Inspired by real events, "The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon" (Las Dedicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante) by Rebeca Alemán delves into the human rights violations suffered by those who champion the truth. The narrative centers on Paulina, a human rights journalist and advocate for victims of femicide and indigenous communities. After surviving a vicious attack that left her in a coma, Paulina must piece together her fragmented memory to unveil the truth and secure justice.

The production is directed by Iraida Tapias, and stars Rebeca Alemán as Paulina and Ignacio García-Bustelo as Rodrigo. The piece is performed in Spanish with English translation.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Rebeca Alemán about the inspiration behind this play, art and activism, and more.

What inspired you to write The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon (Las Dedicadas Lágrimas de la Luna Menguante)?

“The delicate tears of the waning moon" emerged from a profound need to raise my voice and draw attention to femicide and violence against journalists. The harrowing true stories of Miroslava Breach and Anabel Flores, two Mexican journalists brutally silenced for speaking truth and seeking justice, inspired me.

The only way to drive change and transform society is through bold initiatives, impactful projects, and amplifying diverse voices, with the hope that transformation will come soon. We contribute through art, from the stage, and through theater, demonstrating that each of us has the power to make a difference from wherever we stand.

“I'm sorry for myself, for all of us who inhabit this world that turns to dust, while we desperately dream of streets of peace." - Paulina, The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon.

As both the playwright and star of the play, how did your dual role influence your interpretation of Paulina's character?

It was as challenging as it was exhilarating. Knowing that my writing could reach many people and create change was crucial in my decision to take on the role of Paulina. To write this play, I conducted a three-month research trip in Mexico. I connected with the families of the victims and human rights activist journalists. This research and interaction not only influenced my writing but also profoundly affected how I approached the role of Paulina. The human and emotional connection with these individuals was decisive in how I embodied the character.

I carefully and attentively select each character I portray. I must admire them. This has been the case with characters like Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Frida Kahlo, Camila O’Gorman, Adela, Martirio, Paulina, and many others. My characters have taught me to deeply admire the lives of others and to enjoy my own much more.

Given the play's focus on journalism and advocacy, how do you think it resonates with current social and political issues?

The world changes as we question why we are here, why we do what we do, and why we dedicate our lives to this craft. The world changes as we make theater a constant and transformative space for dialogue, encounters, and cultural exchange. It is an ever-evolving life project that continues to transform everyone it touches. The rising statistics of femicide and violence against journalists are deeply alarming, and projects like this expose the cruelty, impunity, and anguish faced by countless individuals and families victimized by violence. Through initiatives like this, we remind the world that behind every statistic are real faces, people, mothers, and children.

What do you hope audiences take away from the experience of watching "The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon"?

I hope people will be deeply moved after experiencing this production based on real events. I want them to leave the theater with a powerful realization: behind every statistic lies a human story. It's a reminder that each of us holds the power to change this troubling reality for the better.

Do you have anything else you’d like to share?

Art is what keeps us awake. Water People Theater was born because, for me, spaces for meeting and creation are essential. It stems from my need to reconcile the three disciplines I have dedicated my life to and my decision to work for Human Rights, justice, and freedom. I am an actress, journalist, and pianist, and at one point in my life, I found myself at a crossroads with these three professions: that’s where Water People Theater was born. It was the ideal space to connect them. In addition to being a theater organization, it is a space where, through our productions in defense of Human Rights and educational programs like STUDIO Kids, we seek to inform, denounce, generate action, change lives, and build the future.

Water People Theater has been asking the same question for 24 years: Can art change the world? Can theater change the world?

PERSONAL STATEMENT

Devoting my life to art has been an incredibly enriching journey. I am deeply committed to humanity in my work and constantly strive to inspire others to contribute to creating a better world that safeguards its citizens and upholds human rights. My personal mission is to create messages through theater, film, and music that evoke strong emotions and inspire action. By moving and profoundly impacting audiences, we are truly paving a path towards a more just and equitable world. The future is shaped by the decisions we make, and the present is our responsibility. Throughout my career, my goal has always been to bring subjects to the stage that give and amplify the voices of the marginalized, victims of violence, and stories that advocate for human rights. Theater possesses a powerful force to generate transformative change. I am driven to raise awareness about the rights of women, children, freedom of expression and information, as well as tirelessly working towards eradicating racism, discrimination, and abuse of power. Being a Latin American woman artist in a country other than your own has been very challenging, especially in overcoming cultural barriers and attracting new audiences. My growth as both an artist and an individual has been profoundly influenced by the guidance and training received from renowned international “Maestros”, and my ceaseless pursuit of new learning opportunities and collaborative endeavors.



This journey has proven to be rewarding and worthwhile, with the love, respect, and support of my family playing a pivotal role in achieving my goals.



History tends to give us the ideal stage to play on. It's up to us to avoid choosing the wrong one.

Photo credit: Stephanie Rodrigues

