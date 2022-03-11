Industry Workshop of NSangou Njikam's SYNCING INK Announced

Just V Productions and Artification will present the Industry Workshop presentation of NSangou Njikam's SYNCING INK at Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater Soundstage. This current production is being directed by Awoye Timpo (The Bluest Eye, Good Grief) and choreographed by multihyphenate Adesola Osakalumi (Skeleton Crew, Coal Country, Fela!) with theater newcomer Proda (Ms.Lauryn Hill 2020 Tour) as Composer. Syncing Ink creator NSangou Njikam and director Awoye Timpo have previously collaborated with Grammy, Emmy, and Oscar winning rapper, actor, and author Common on his Bluebird Memories (Audible) and the 2020 NBA All-Star Game performance.

"NSangou and Awoye are brilliant creatives and innovators. Syncing Ink is a beautiful piece blending Hip-Hop and Theatre creating a revolutionary experience for an audience like no other."

- Common

SYNCING INK follows Gordon Morris, who believes he is destined to become an emcee, a master of the ceremony. The only problem is... Gordon can't rhyme. When he speaks his deepest desire out loud, a group of Divine entities enter his world to initiate him to his Emcee destiny. But the trials of becoming an Emcee are nothing like what he expected...and if he doesn't learn to rhyme, the very fate of his family, and hip hop itself, might be in danger. Using the four elements of Hip Hop and Yoruba ritual concepts, SYNCING INK offers a love letter to hip hop while taking us on a lyrical journey that asks us all "what could happen when we start rappin'?

In 2017, SYNCING INK quickly became one of the most beloved plays of the season; capturing the attention of top national press and audiences. The show premiered a "mixtape" show to a sold-out crowd at Joe's Pub in January 2019. In July 2021, SYNCING INK partnered with the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts under Dean Phylicia Rashad at Howard University for a two-week collaboration with a group of Theatre Arts students. SYNCING INK has aptly partnered with the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City for this workshop, where history, tradition, art, and legacy live.. The upcoming workshop is an early showcase of the show to educate and excite the community as we lead into the official premiere in Spring 2023.

"Syncing Ink is a Ritual. A call to the Spirit to speak through us so we can embrace our Destiny. It's Hip Hop culture. It's Ifa and Yoruba culture. It's a movement to become our best selves. And we're not doing this the old way. We're building new ways of working, new ways of creating theatre. This is special. This is sacred work. That's why it's so dope, and that's why you need to come check it...because, as Rakim says, our "style...is identical to none."

- NSangou Njikam (Creator of Syncing Ink)

"Syncing Ink is an experience. It's a ritual of transformation. These characters take us on an incredible journey that we can't wait to share with the audience."

- Awoye Timpo (Director of Syncing Ink)

Show Details:

Credits

Created by NSangou Njikam (Re:Definition, I.D, Turning Up With God on a Tuesday)

Directed by Awoye Timpo (The Bluest Eye, The Homecoming Queen, Good Grief)

Choreographer: Adesola Osakalumi

Associate Choreographer: Stretch

Spiritual and Cultural Consultant: Chief Ayanda Clarke

Dramaturg: Sybil Roberts

DJ and Composer: Proda

Cast

"Jamal" - Nuri Hazzard (Law & Order: SVU, Why Lie? Beer, Woman, Chicken Wings, American Milkshake)

"Sweet Tea" - Hillary Jones (American Milkshake, Trinkets, The Walkers)

"Ice Cold" - Elisha Lawson (The Get Down, Boardwalk Empire, CBS' Blue Bloods)

"Mona Lisa" - Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew, Law & Order: SVU, Panama Canal Stories)

"Gordon" - NSangou Njikam (Everybody Black, Henry V, Re:Definition, I.D.)

"Baba" - Adesola Osakalumi (Skeleton Crew, Fela!, Sex and The City 2)

Producers: Just V Productions (Victoria Weinberg) Artification (Ezra Ezzard)

Executive Producers: ShowTown Productions (Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott)

General Management: ShowTown Theatricals (Samuel Dallas, Rebecca Crigler)

Company Manager: Sagan Chen

COVID Safety Manager: Natalie Alaby

Lighting Design Consultant: Alan C. Edwards

Sound Design Consultant: Justin Ellington

Graphic Designer: Hyacinth Hues

Production Stage Manager: Kamra A. Jacobs

Assistant Stage Manager: Giselle Raphaela

Production Assistant: Autumn Angelettie