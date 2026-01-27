Industry Reading of SOMETHING IN BETWEEN Set for January in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An invite-only reading of SOMETHING IN BETWEEN, a new play by Michael Fasano, will be presented in New York City on January 29. The reading will be directed by Elliott Mattox, whose Broadway credits include Beetlejuice.

The cast will include Michael Fasano, Jacob Gutierrez, Antwayn Hopper, and Kelsey Leigh Stalter. Stage directions will be read by Nattalyee Randall, with stage management by William Spinnato. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Something in Between is a queer supernatural romance centered on Alex, a cynical New Yorker in his forties whose carefully managed life is disrupted when he meets Malcolm, a charming former tenant of his apartment who is also a ghost.

As Alex’s married friends Phoebe and Derek confront challenges of their own, the four characters navigate unexpected relationships and alternative paths forward, leading Alex to see his present through a new understanding of the past.

Industry professionals interested in attending the reading may request information by emailing somethinginbetweenplay@gmail.com.