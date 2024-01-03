Indigo Projects Presents SCENES WITH GIRLS Written By Succession's Miriam Battye And Directed By Britt Berke

Explore the complexities of love and friendship in this authentic and compelling production at Theaterlab, New York City.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Indigo Projects presents Scenes With Girls Written By Succession's Miriam Battye And Directed By Britt Berke. Running January 25th - 28th at Theaterlab, 357 West 36th Street, New York City.

Scenes with girls explores the complexities of love and friendship through the lens of two best friends, Tosh and Lou, as they defy stereotypes and celebrate the authenticity of their connection in 22 compelling scenes.

The cast stars Michaela Boutros-Ghali, Kitty Hawthorne, and Lily Lester.* Directed by Britt Berke with lighting by Evan Anderson and set design by Lily Guerin.

*Performing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

Tickets: $18, plus fees Click Here




