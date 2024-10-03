INTAR Theatre Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring World Premieres & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed their 2024-2025 Season. INTAR will present the World Premiere of The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics, by Julián Mesri (Comedy of Errors Public Theater Mobile Unit) and directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer (Fefu y Sus Amigas) in February 2025, followed in May by the World Premiere of O.K.!, by Christin Eve Cato (Sancocho) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Bees and Honey).



In November 2024, INTAR will present their 10th Unit 52 Public Workshop Presentation: the musical A Boy Called Lobo, featuring a book by 2024 Artist in Residence David Anzuelo (Día Y Noche), music & lyrics by David Anzuelo & Nate Dobson, and direction by Rudy Ramírez (UnDocuments).



INTAR has revealed the UNIT52 Mentorship Program, spearheaded by David Anzuelo as a part of his artistic residency this year at INTAR, which will have its inaugural cohort this fall. In the spirit of the intergenerational artistic communication and exchange that is a core value of INTAR’s, six established theatre makers will be paired up with six UNIT52 Alums, connecting over a similar field of interest (acting, directing, writing, etc) to connect, exchange ideas, build a relationship and learn over a period of six months.

Unit 52, an ensemble of non-union, early career acting professionals, was created as a response to the shortage of Latine actors in Actors Equity Association (AEA), and offers a space for talented, emerging actors of color to play, create community, and hone their skills under the mentorship of experienced INTAR artists at no cost.



“I am thrilled with the energy and ambition of the works and artists of our season this year. From a magical farce with global issues at heart, to an intimate piece about real people trying to make real choices in a country that leaves them out of the conversation, to an exciting musical workshop that will give our Unit52 members a chance to experiment and develop a new show in real time with a legacy INTAR artist,” said Artistic Director Lou Moreno. “INTAR has always been a crossroads for Latine artists new and established, for people to make debuts and for people to come back home. This season is the perfect embodiment of that.”



All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). For tickets, visit www.intartheatre.org. Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.



Details for 2024/2025 Include:



The Unit 52 Public Presentation of

A Boy Called Lobo

Book by 2024 Artist in Residence David Anzuelo

Music & Lyrics by David Anzuelo & Nate Dobson

Directed by Rudy Ramírez



Kissing Cowboys, flying horses and wolf spirits abound. A Cutting Man wants to save Lobo even if it kills him. A curandera sometimes speaks through a microphone and sometimes through her grandson’s corpuscles. Set in the desert, a mysterious White Room and the Tigua Reservation, A Boy Called Lobo is part interactive Ted Talk and part musical fable about a boy who is on a quest to recover his languages and make peace with his dual nature.





The World Premiere of

The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics

By Julián Mesri

Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer

Previews Begin February 15, 2025

Opening Night Is February 24, 2025

Limited Run Through March 23, 2025



Welcome to the Buenos Cruces, a town in a magical forest in the heart of Latin America—and the latest manufacturing location for Cantilever Inc., a multinational corporation that specializes in everything from diapers to cigarettes. But as his family settles into their new lives in the jungle, Cantilever Vice President, John C. Dulk is mysteriously absent, leaving his wife, Julie, to navigate the challenges of keeping their family, and the factory, afloat in this strange and surreal setting.



A wildly theatrical send up of magical realism, The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics is at once a farcical romp through Latin American history and literature and a critical exploration of capitalism, colonialism, and US-led economic imperialism.





The World Premiere of

O.K.!

By Christin Eve Cato

Directed by Melissa Crespo

Previews Begin May 10, 2025

Opening Night Is May 19, 2025

Limited Run Through June 8, 2025



Inside the dressing room of a regional theater in Oklahoma, it's 90 minutes until curtain for the all-new production of O.K.!, a bilingual parody of some other musical the producers couldn’t get the rights for. Melinda receives a disturbing phone call that sends her spiraling like a tornado. Due to the state's recent abortion ban, her upcoming appointment has been canceled indefinitely. Melinda's meltdown captures the attention of her wisecracking New York Latina cast mates who come to her rescue.



Together, they navigate a post-Roe America with grievances, fears, necessary humor, and even some tarot cards. As the minutes go by, and with the show starting soon, the women become desperate to know: what will Melinda do next?







Comments