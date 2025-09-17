IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS To Return For Limited Engagement at Bronx Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Infinite Variety Productions will bring a limited return engagement of its internationally acclaimed documentary theatre piece IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS to the Bronx Music Hall in partnership with the Bronx Music Heritage Center. Written and directed by Ash Singer, performances begin October 16.

IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS transforms the untold experiences of five American women-two military officers and three civilian volunteers-who served in Vietnam into visceral theatre. Crafted entirely from oral histories, this documentary theater piece immerses audiences in the poignant, harrowing, and deeply moving testimonies of these remarkable women. Through dynamic staging and evocative soundscapes, audiences walk in the footsteps of those who lived through one of America's most controversial conflicts.

Since premiering Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters in 2018, IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS has toured internationally to Edinburgh, Italy, and Australia. The production earned a 2025 Gracie Award for Excellence in Radio Programming and has been featured at major festivals and veteran conferences across the U.S.

IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS runs October 16 - 26, Thursday & Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 7pm & 3pm and Sunday at 3pm. Selected performances feature post-show talkbacks with veterans and historians. Friday, October 24th includes a special reception honoring Dr. Doris "Lucki" Allen, one of the five women featured.