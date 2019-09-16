IATI Theater Presents THE TREATMENT As Its 51st Anniversary Production

IATI Theater presents the World Premiere of The Treatment written by Joseph P. Krawczyk and directed by Eric Parness from September 27- October 20, 2019.

Existential and philosophical in nature, The Treatment is a drama centered on human relationships and the abysmal dilemma that brings up the primordial question: what is our bodies' and souls' fate? Playwright Joseph P. Krawczyk says the play "is meant to explore the vital predicament that truth and facts are important no matter where they lead you". He means to precipitate a self-exploration of spirituality and humanity. He continues, "are we so fearful of trying to uncover the truth?"

Bic and Bral wake up in a somber institution, it could be a prison or a psychiatric ward; they don't know. A deadly virus-so they are told- has infected their brain and caused severe memory loss. In an attempt to conjure up details of their past lives, a memory facilitator, Paragon, joins them to assist or rather force them into exploring the inner most crevices of their minds. In efforts to regain moments of their past lives they are subdued to the torturous urgency of Tedium, the Higher Echelon's entrusted operative. Their memories hold the secrets and truths that will change the foundations of existence. If unclosed, a lethal shockwave will rock the future of humankind. All must be kept covered-up. But at what cost?

Literary Manager Haydn Díaz says "that the merits of the play lie in the lofty universality of the subject matter and the deep but nuanced humanity with which the playwright crafts his texts." He explains, "as we work on it, more and more of the play's hidden colors jump at us and surprise us. What began in 2017 in our play development program as a sci-fi thriller, is now a thesis on the human condition."



The Treatment brings elements of sci-fi, and the supernatural to the stage. Bic and Bral are met with super powers far beyond the scope of the imaginable. In an alternate world where science is seen as a threat to a government based on religious dogma, Bic and Bral painstakingly attempt to complete the treatment that Tedium and Paragon impose upon them, but they have nefariously ulterior motives and this becomes disconsolately clear. Director Eric Parness crafts a world where the power of truth and the danger of its suppression are explored through a human, albeit doomed, lens. Director, Mr. Parness was drawn to The Treatment because he wanted "to explore, in a theatrically avant-garde medium, if science and religion can coexist. Is there a scientific explanation for God? Or for the afterlife?"

Starring: Sean Phillips Tatiana Ronderos Brent Shultz Marlene Villafane* *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. AEA Showcase. Associate Director & Stage Manager | Laura Clinton Scenic Design | Fufan Zhang Lighting Design | Miguel Valderrama Sound Design | Haydn Díaz & Gabriel Garcia Costume Design | Michael Piatkowski

The Treatment's fantastical world acts out moments in human life, that some may never want to visit or question.











