Huron Comedy Club Standup Nights Expand To Fridays Beginning June 24th

The Huron Club Soho's premier comedy club under the Soho Playhouse will expand its comedy evening to include Fridays beginning June 24th.

Beginning earlier this year in February as a weekly comedy evening, Huron Comedy club regularly features comics from Comedy Central, Netflix, network and cable television and comedy festivals worldwide. Featured acts also include cabaret and musical comedy performers as well.

"We've received great feedback from our audience and want to provide more opportunities for Soho Playhouse patrons and others to see the great lineups we've been having." chimes Britt Lafield, managing director of Soho Playhouse.

"That's two shows a week, 8 shows a month and 32 comics to book a week," muses Alex Simmons, Huron Club's program director.

By 1963 the space began as South Village Theater under leadership of esteemed playwright Edward Albee. It was in this space the works of Sam Shephard, LeRoi Jones and Lanford Wilson were first mounted. Soho Playhouse has demonstrated a fierce commitment to generating new works since taking the space in 1994.

The Huron Club was the original name given 15 Vandam Street in the late 18th century. The club was a popular meeting house and nightclub which found itself frequently patronized by ranking Democratic Party figures. By the turn of the century it became the seat of power for Tammany Hall, the driving political machine of the Democratic party's political power in NYC and the state at large.

Doors open at 8:30 PM for the 9PM shows, $15 cover with a 1 beverage minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at sohoplayhouse.com or by calling 212-691-1555. June 16th Lineup 9pm / June 23rd Lineup 9pm

John Campanelli (Just For Laughs) / Jessica Rotondi (Oxygen Network)

Craig Fox (HBO, Anxiety Reality Tour) / Harrison Greenbaum (Last Comic Standing)

Leighann Lord (Comedy Central) / Meghan Hanley (MSG Network, FOX)

Samie James (We Are Trans) / Vanessa Jackson (SNL)

Michael Harrison (NBC, Laugh Your Asheville Off)