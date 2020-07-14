Hudson Stage Announces Cast For DISTANCE

Hudson Stage invites you to a Zoom performance of a very short one-act by JOSHUA ALLEN (TV's EMPIRE, upcoming NETFLIX: FROM SCRATCH) addressing this moment in time. Lauren logs into Zoom, expecting a long-overdue catch -up with old friends from college. What she doesn't expect is to confront a complicated, and possibly unresolved, relationship from her past.

The star-studded two-hander commissioned by HSC will feature award-winning actors Betty Gabriel (GET OUT, WESTWORLD, CLICKBAIT) and Chris Messina (SHARP OBJECTS, THE MINDY PROJECT, JULIE AND JULIA). Helmed by Cezar Williams (Artistic Director of The Fire This Time Festival). Broadway star, Tony award winner and Black Theatre United member LACHANZE will introduce the event.

Please RSVP to the event to see it "live" and it will also be available for 4 subsequent days for viewing! RSVP: info@hudsonstage.com

The event is free - but donations help support HSC and Black Theatre United

Please note 40% of all donations raised from this event will go to BLACK THEATRE UNITED.

