Huck Finn-Inspired Drama HUCKA is Coming to Players Theatre in September

Silver Glass Productions will present the World Premiere of HUCKA, written and directed by Suzanne Willett (alt-Hamlet, Quantum Debt, Tompkins '88). Previews begin September 4 at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre.

Inspired by Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, HUCKA examines safe spaces. Hucka, resting in the bardo, receives a visit from her brother Cain, challenging his notions of what it means to atone and her notions of safe space.

HUCKA stars Brooke Elizabeth, Carson Merrick, Jayden Key and Natalie Malia Figuracion. The Production Team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Mira Turkewitz (costumes), and Paige Suthard (stage manager).

Suzanne Willett is a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, a Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, Bridge Award, Women's Works Short Play Lab and Fresh Ground Pepper Play Ground Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: alt-Hamlet (Players Theatre, 2023); Quantum Debt (Players Theatre, 2022); Life (Players Theatre, 2019); Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018); Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2017); Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017); Fall Pieces (Dixon Place, 2015); Tompkins '88 (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); and Robert McIntyre (Manhattan Rep 2014). She has received a Players Theatre Residency, an LMCC Creative Engagement and ART NY Space Grant for her work. MFA in Playwriting, Hollins University. Member: Dramatist Guild, 29th St. Playwrights Collective.

Silver Glass Productions was founded in 2009 with a mission to develop and produce socially relevant theatre from a unique perspective that promotes community dialogue. Past productions include Life, an exploration of artificial intelligence; Quantum Debt, a look at the student debt crisis; City Sounds, about the changing soundscape of NYC during the pandemic; alt-Hamlet, a post-Roe satire; and the New Seeds Festival of new works. The company also conducts periodic experimental theatre writing workshops and was the recipient of a 2020 Creative Engagement grant from Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. For more information, visit www.silverglassprods.org.