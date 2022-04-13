Houses on the Moon Theater Company's World Premiere of SUPERHERO Opens Tomorrow

Houses on the Moon Theater Company will present the World Premiere of SuperHero, a new play written by Ian Eaton, developed with and directed by Warren Adams. The four-member cast SJ Hannah (The Lion King -nat'l tour) Valisia LeKae (Motown, The Musical), Jeorge Bennett Watson (Fences-Delaware Rep, "The Wire"), and Bryce Michael Wood (King Lear, TopDog/Underdog - Shakespeare & Co.)

Performances begin TODAY, April 13, 2022 for a limited engagement through May 1, 2022 at The Frank Shiner Theater at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street in the East Village). The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture is the arts center of the Archdiocese of New York. Opening Night is Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 7:00PM.

SuperHero is an original play about a boy who fantasizes about having superpowers. This coming-of-age story is inspired by playwright Ian Eaton's experiences of navigating strict West Indian parents, girls, and Catholic school amidst the backdrop of 1980's Manhattanville Projects in Harlem. After a tragic event, Ian's fantasies of being a "super" man are shattered when a neighborhood bully forces him to confront the kind of man he wants to become.

The creative team for SuperHero includes Lawrence Moten (scenic design), Amina Alexander (lighting design), and Ronvé O'Daniel (sound design). The Production Stage Manager is Hanako Rodriguez. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

Playwright Ian Eaton says, "SuperHero is a story about a young boy overcome with insecurity and loss, who fantasizes about having superpowers with the hope that they will solve all of his problems." He goes on to say, "It's about making choices, and even if bad ones are made, it doesn't have to mean THE END. This show celebrates recognizing our heroes, making brave choices, and making new beginnings. Sometimes when I'm weak and feel beaten I retreat inward and look for a light, a North Star to find my way back. This is the story that reminds me I can push on."

"SuperHero is about an ordinary young boy whose family life is impacted by an unfortunate set of circumstances," states director Warren Adams. "Yet, even in the face of adversity, he is able to rise above it all by making choices that not only affect him, but also those who surround him. The play shines a light on the importance of community and challenges us to think about the choices we make in our daily lives. It excites me because I feel a personal connection to the narrative, and I believe that our audiences will too."

"Houses on the Moon has always existed with the mission of amplifying the unheard voice," states Emily Joy Weiner, Artistic Director, Houses on the Moon Theater Company. "In the case of SuperHero, it is not only the rich and complex characters whose voices need to be heard, but also our playwright, Ian Eaton, a multi-talented artist who has been working with Houses for over 15 years. The story he tells with SuperHero is personal, deep, humorous, and moving. It is an honor to produce this beautiful play and exciting to share Ian's story with the world."

SuperHero plays the following performance schedule: Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm (No Performance Friday, April 15), Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm.

General Admission tickets for SuperHero are priced at $35. With Houses' special "Buy One, Give One" program, the purchase of a single ticket for $55 will provide one ticket to a member of HOTM's extended community. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.housesonthemoon.org. General Rush: $20 cash-only at the door prior to performance; subject to availability. For Groups of 10+, contact groups@housesonthemoon.org.