Houses on the Moon Theater Company to Present World Premiere of SUPERHERO

Houses on the Moon Theater Company will begin its 20th Anniversary Season with the World Premiere of SuperHero, a new play written by Ian Eaton, developed with and directed by Warren Adams. Performances will begin Tuesday, April 12, 2022 for a limited engagement through May 1, 2022 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture - Blackbox Theater (18 Bleecker Street in the East Village). Opening Night is Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00PM. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

SuperHero is an original play about a boy who fantasizes about having superpowers. This coming-of-age story is inspired by playwright Ian Eaton's experiences of navigating strict West Indian parents, girls, and Catholic school amidst the backdrop of 1980's Manhattanville Projects in Harlem. After a tragic event, Ian's fantasies of being a "super" man are shattered when a neighborhood bully forces him to confront the kind of man he wants to become.

Playwright Ian Eaton says, "SuperHero is a story about a young boy overcome with insecurity and loss, who fantasizes about having superpowers with the hope that they will solve all of his problems." He goes on to say, "It's about making choices, and even if bad ones are made, it doesn't have to mean THE END. This show celebrates recognizing our heroes, making brave choices, and making new beginnings. Sometimes when I'm weak and feel beaten I retreat inward and look for a light, a North Star to find my way back. This is the story that reminds me I can push on."

"SuperHero is about an ordinary young boy whose family life is impacted by an unfortunate set of circumstances," states director Warren Adams. "Yet, even in the face of adversity, he is able to rise above it all by making choices that not only affect him, but also those who surround him. The play shines a light on the importance of community and challenges us to think about the choices we make in our daily lives. It excites me because I feel a personal connection to the narrative, and I believe that our audiences will too."

"Houses on the Moon has always existed with the mission of amplifying the unheard voice," states Emily Joy Weiner, Artistic Director, Houses on the Moon Theater Company. "In the case of SuperHero, it is not only the rich and complex characters whose voices need to be heard, but also our playwright, Ian Eaton, a multi-talented artist who has been working with Houses for over 15 years. The story he tells with SuperHero is personal, deep, humorous, and moving. It is an honor to produce this beautiful play and exciting to share Ian's story with the world."

SuperHero will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm (No Performance Friday, April 15), Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

General Admission tickets are priced at $35. With Houses' special "Buy One, Give One" program, the purchase of a single ticket for $55 will provide one ticket to a member of HOTM's extended community. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.housesonthemoon.org. General Rush: $20 cash-only at the door prior to performance; subject to availability. For Groups of 10+, contact groups@housesonthemoon.org.